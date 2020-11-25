MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

From a Galaxy Near By The Empire State Building to Feature Lego Star Wars

The Fifth Avenue window display at the Empire State Building features 3D Lego models of various Star Wars sets. Visible only to tenants and Observatory visitors, making this a must see destination this holiday season. Look to see the AT-AT, Snowspeeder, The Child, The Razor Crest, Sith TIE Fighter, Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter, and the Millennium Falcon.

The Empire State Building celebrates the holiday season starting Nov 30 – Dec. 4th with plenty of picture opportunities to make memories.

empire state building

The Empire State just spent $165 million to add to a reimagined Observatory Experience and new safety protocols.

Throughout the holiday aseason, the Empire State Building will be adorned with holiday decorations and tower lights that will light up the city skyline to celebrate Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. You can check out the full tower light schedule here.

