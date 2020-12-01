From Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree To Scrooge You Need A Ticket To See The Rockefeller Christmas Tree

If you wanted to see the Rockefeller Christmas Tree the best way was on the 50th street bus headed East. Now Central Plaza, will be closed to the public as well as 49th and 50th Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues.

The tree which attracts millions now requires a ticket. You will have just five minutes to view the tree. It’s like needing a ticket to ride at Disneyland.

The tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, which usually is a claustrophobic nightmare will be closed to the public and instead will be live broadcast on TV.

With a virtual que to manage lines, guests can scan a QR code to see wait times and receive a text message to know when to return to the line.

All guests will be put in spaced out pods, with no more than four people per pod.

All must wear masks, maintain six feet of social distance. You will be limited to just five minutes for pics, ohh and ahhing. Will you have to take pictures from a pod?

The tree will be lit from 6am to midnight instead of 24 hours, except Christmas Day when it will be lit for 24 hours.