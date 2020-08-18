From The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment: Steiner Studios and the New Laws

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) are proud to announce that Steiner Studios has been selected to develop a 500,000-square-foot film and television production hub on the Made in New York Campus at Bush Terminal in Sunset Park. The facilities will include eight new soundstages, gut-renovations of two historic buildings, and a new parking facility. Steiner will complete the adjacent Bush Terminal Piers Park and build a new playground designed with community input. By expanding production capacity and investing in skilled job training and talent development programs, the new production hub affirms our commitment to increasing access and opportunities for New Yorkers in the film and television industry and strengthens the City’s role as a center for film and television production.

Phase 4 production guidance is available on the Film Permit website. Please check frequently for updates and review the guidelines and FAQ before submitting permit applications. The Film Office is operating remotely, so please allow additional time for Film Permit processing.