Business

From TikTok to Podcasts – How to Add a Human Touch for Digital Success with Sasha Canady

Not many people have the grit to buck the system—especially when that system has a talon-like foothold on an industry. Sasha Canady, however, has no problem disrupting the status quo because she’s found a better way to do business. From TikTok to Podcasts there is a way to market yourself and your brand virtually by not following the traditional rulebook.

Canady says she’s all about spreading the word that her human approach is the real deal. Understanding the power of social media, Canady has embraced the ability of TikTok to build her brand. Giving tips and hacks any entrepreneur can use online has become one of her main communication mediums. “I grew my TikTok account to over 25,000 followers in 5 months using my business principles. This proves my followers really do want a no-nonsense, human approach to marketing and growing their business—and I’m here to provide that,” says Canady.

And if you’re launching a start-up, Canady suggests not wasting your time with tired old practices that get you nowhere. She says she has just what your launch needs. Check out Sasha Canady on TikTok and see her in action. You’ll agree this burst of energy with remarkable confidence and obvious knowledge of her craft is on to something big.

Although TikTok is her go-to platform, Canady is pulling out all the stops by utilizes other resources such as podcasts to reach the people who need her expertise. She recently went on “The Next Big Thing Podcast,” where she explained her human business approach.

With both of these digital mediums she has proven time and time again that you can make your way down the path of success. She even shows this with her additional work with her Servant Marketing. “There are so many gurus and experts out there teaching the next generation to focus on the latest algorithm shifts and growth tactics to double sales overnight. And there are not enough people talking about building a community and growing their brand through human connection,” says Canady.

Going on she expresses about the way her motto, “The moment I knew I wanted to dive into entrepreneurship and create something of my own was when my boss told me to stop leading with my heart.”

This comment was the knife that severed her connection to the old way of doing business. Canady knew that ‘leading with her heart’ was the only way she could approach her craft. Right then and there, she decided not to work for someone else or just one person ever again.

She teaches with both her coaching and company, as equally on TikTok that you can do it too.


Cover art by Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

Business
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

