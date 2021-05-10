MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fruitful New York City Comeback with Maestro Dobel Tequila

The art world had a delicious and intoxicating comeback this weekend in New York City.

 Frieze New York returned to open arms in The Big Apple. Art lovers took in the glorious scene at The Shed. After visiting the downstairs galleries, the tastemakers of our fair town headed up to the VIP lounge where they gleefully toasted in the dawn of a new era with Maestro Dobel Tequila. Taking in the stunning Hudson Yards view they enjoyed carefully curated cocktails from the launch of Maestro Dobel Artpothecary, a creative platform and series of immersive experiences which celebrate contemporary Mexican art and culture.

Commissioned globally renowned designers Bompas & Parr brought to life ‘The Fruit Chemist.’ This unique bar experience featured rare and unusual Mexican fruits paired to complement Maestro Dobel’s smooth range of tequila.

Work by Orly Anan, leading Colombian-Israeli Visual Artist based in Mexico City, was highlighted over sips of The Fruit Chemist Sangrita Ritual, Cherimoya Margarita, Maradol Papaya Shrub, Maradol Highball and The Classic Serve.

Pure delight and joy was experienced in the lounge and as guests wandered back down to the showrooms. With over 60 contemporary art galleries at The Shed, and a varied program of events happening online and in person, there was so much to explore at Frieze New York this year.

Presentations by leading contemporary artists included Dana Schutz (David Zwirner); Thornton Dial (David Lewis); and Annette Messager (Marian Goodman Gallery) amongst others. Emerging talents were discovered such as Frame with WangShui (Company Gallery) Dana Lok (Clima); Karon Davis (Wilding Cran Gallery) and many others.

Throughout the weekend, galleries, institutions, and non-profits all over New York City also hosed special events to celebrate Frieze Week and will continue to do so until May 14.

