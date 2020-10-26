MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

Fun Contemporary Alivia Fashion Line Adds Brightness to Day with Items Representing Great Cause

We can all use a pop of color in our lives right now. The fantastic fashion line Alivia helps achieve this and more.

This great purpose-driven contemporary brand is a perfect way to beat the pandemic blues. Beautiful colors and patterns will brighten your look in an easy way. With masks and headbands to help you achieve a rainbow of happiness you can as easy as 1-2-3 add much-needed spark;e to your life right now. And, best of all it is fashion with a purpose.

This amazing female founded fashion brand offers meticulously designed, art-inspired ready-to-wear pieces with a refreshing aesthetic, centered on an inspiring cause.

Parsons School of Design graduate and Alice + Olivia, Coach and Sam Edelman alum, Jovana Mullins discovered a vibrant world of untapped potential while volunteering at the Center for All Abilities in New York that she immediately envisioned being transformed into fashion. The bold, expressive art inspired by colorful imaginations of those with developmental disabilities gave birth a redefined business model to usher in an innovative new way to wear impact.

Sustainable, ethical, charitable and tech-savvy, Alivia is currently co-led by a NY-based wife and husband team, Jovana and Brandon Mullins. Each piece of the debut collection begins with an original artwork created by a person with a developmental disability. Collaborative in principle, their designers work to meticulously transform these works into bold prints and intricate embroideries that are incorporated into distinctly colorful garments in elevated silhouettes, while preserving the integrity of their unparalleled conception. Their aim is to break preconceived boundaries – to showcase the level of unbelievable artistic talent inherent in people with different abilities.

The entire collection is produced via certified ethical factory partners in NYC and India, with fabrics that feature recycled and regenerated fibers and utilize environmentally friendly printing processes. With every purchase, Alivia donates 10% of the sale price directly to the artists’ local non-profit where the artwork originated, and the consumer will receive a printed reproduction of the original artwork that inspired the garment with the artist’s signature and a thank you note.

This is impact you can see and share, a unique scannable QR tag is stitched into every garment that directs the wearer to the personal story behind the original creator, their associated nonprofit, and a portal for additional donations – bringing the consumer closer to their direct human impact than ever before. It’s not fast fashion, it’s thoughtful fashion.

For more information and to shop visit  www.shopalivia.com.

Fashion and High Society
ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

