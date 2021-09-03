Fun in September

Here are some great things for the month of September.

Banksy: Genius or Vandal? is now selling tickets. The a one-of-a-kind exhibition features over 100 genuine and certified artworks from private collections, and view street art like never before. Brought to life by entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, the exhibition will highlight the world of the celebrated master of the streets and in a COVID-safe, family-friendly storytelling experience.

During NYFW, Afterpay is transforming it’s DROPSHOP franchise from a digital activation to a physical experience in the middle of New York’s Times Square. A fterpay will create a two-day immersive, “in-real-life”, drop experience that integrates Snap’s augmented reality (AR) technology – allowing consumers to try-on items and experience virtual worlds. Afterpay has teamed up with Crocs x Bretman Rock and JD Sports x Glassface to exclusively release two limited-edition drops, each designed and developed in collaboration with on the rise digital creators. Event starts on Tuesday, September 7th at 10:00am ET through Wednesday, September 8th.

Also in Times Square on September 23, Nebula, the newest and largest nightlife and event venue to open in Manhattan this year, will pave the way for a post-pandemic NYC nightlife renaissance this fall. Named for a cloud of dust in outer space that’s visible in the night sky, the Nebula experience will be interstellar. The club will come alive after dark with some of the world’s top DJ’s spinning for a crowd of late night revelers each weekend.