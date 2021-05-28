Fun Memorial Day Trip: Hotel TWA

New York’s TWA Hotel, is a 512-room futuristic 1963 terminal designed by Eero Saarinen installed in the TWA Flight Center. You can find the fun themed hotel, between the traffic loop and JetBlue’s Terminal 5 at the John F. Kennedy International Airport. This landmark building has restaurants, cocktail lounges, a rooftop pool, a 10,000-square-foot fitness center and a outdoor roller-rink.

The property opened in 2019, as an old prop plane known as the Connie Cocktail Lounge. As you sip on your cocktail, your view is the control tower and planes taking off on Runway 4.

The infinity edge pool is on the roof of the JFK airport hotel charges guests $25 per person to make a reservation at its famous rooftop pool and observation deck Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 10 PM ET and Friday through Sunday from 7 AM to 11 PM ET, weather permitting it will cost you $50. (The pool-cuzzi is heated up to 95 degrees daily!) Occupancy limits apply. Pool reservations may be required during your stay. Walk-ins will be accepted if they can accommodate.

Each pool reservation is for one hour and 45 minutes. At the conclusion of that period, guests will be asked to completely exit the pool area so it can be cleaned.

If you want to roller-skate, admission for one skate session is $20 per adult and $16 per child under 12 (skate rentals are included). One skate session is 50 minutes long.