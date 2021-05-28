MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Fun Memorial Day Trip: Hotel TWA

Fun Memorial Day Trip: Hotel TWA

New York’s TWA Hotel, is a 512-room futuristic 1963 terminal designed by Eero Saarinen installed in the TWA Flight Center. You can find the fun themed hotel, between the traffic loop and JetBlue’s Terminal 5 at the John F. Kennedy International Airport. This landmark building has restaurants, cocktail lounges, a rooftop pool, a 10,000-square-foot fitness center and a outdoor roller-rink.

The property opened in 2019, as an old prop plane known as the Connie Cocktail Lounge. As you sip on your cocktail, your view is the control tower and planes taking off on Runway 4.

The infinity edge pool is on the roof of the JFK airport hotel charges guests $25 per person to make a reservation at its famous rooftop pool and observation deck Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 10 PM ET and Friday through Sunday from 7 AM to 11 PM ET, weather permitting it will cost you $50. (The pool-cuzzi is heated up to 95 degrees daily!) Occupancy limits apply. Pool reservations may be required during your stay. Walk-ins will be accepted if they can accommodate.

Each pool reservation is for one hour and 45 minutes. At the conclusion of that period, guests will be asked to completely exit the pool area so it can be cleaned.

If you want to roller-skate, admission for one skate session is $20 per adult and $16 per child under 12 (skate rentals are included). One skate session is 50 minutes long.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Memorial Day Weekend NYC Style

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2021
Read More
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Bandstand

What to Watch in The New Year: May 28

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2021
Read More

The Tony’s Are Finally Being Awarded as They Piggyback Onto Broadway’s Back Special

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Enemy of the People, Broadway at Tavern, Changemakers, First Date, City Of Dark and Bill’s 44th

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

The PATH Fund & Rockers On Broadway Award $16,000 In Relief Grants To Support 130 Artist

G. H. HARDINGMay 27, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 27

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

Bright Artful Days with Visual Creative Director Jonathan Rosen

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 26, 2021
Read More

Dave Chappelle Project to Close Out Tribeca Festival with World Premiere

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 26, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 26, 2021
Read More