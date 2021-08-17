Fun Summer Events

August is another busy month on the social calendar.

Citi Taste of Tennis is serving up its signature combination of great food and tennis this summer with its first ever Food Truck Tour. The tour kicked off in Washington D.C. and now is in New York City.

Each stop on the tour will feature a signature dish prepared by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary team and an all-star ensemble of chefs including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: Chef Suchanan Aksornnan, Chef Crosby Beckman, Chef John Doherty, Chef Alex Fortini, Chef Wenford Simpson, Chef Fany Gerson and Chef Jassi Bindra attend the Citi Taste Of Tennis 2021 Media Day And Food Truck Unveil at Union Square Park on August 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing)

The Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck Tour will conclude on Thursday, August 26 with a live event at the iconic Tavern on the Green starring The Johnny Smyth Band featuring John McEnroe and other performances to celebrate tennis’ return to the Big Apple. The experience will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of New York Junior Tennis and Learning. In addition to live performances, guests will be treated to a seated dinner prepared by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary Team.

“The return of Citi Taste of Tennis represents a time for celebration of our beloved cities and sport as we usher in the return of professional tennis. We hope to continue offering an unforgettable experience for foodies and tennis fans alike and continue celebrating the city’s return while supporting this incredible group of chefs” said Penny Lerner, CEO and Executive Producer of the Citi Taste of Tennis.

A select number of tickets for the concert are available here, as well as the food truck schedule. Truck highlights include Thursday, August 19 from 11:30am-1:30pm at Union Square Pedestrian Plaza with chefs: Bao Bao and Fany Gerson and Tuesday, August 24 from 5pm-7pm “Happy Hour” at Black Barn Restaurant in NoMad with Chef John Doherty and Fany Gerson.

And, Hamptons Fine Art Fair, the inaugural international fine art fair from the producers of ShowHamptons, has announced their 2021 exhibitor list, featuring artworks by 70 select national and international galleries, with 51 in-person booths and the remaining exhibiting in online virtual reality booths. For the first time ever, Hamptons Fine Art Fair will take place inside and amongst the beautiful grounds of the historic Southampton Arts Center, a unique opportunity for art lovers and patrons to purchase important works in the museum. HFAF will feature works by 400+ respected artists with over 1000 pieces, totaling $100+ million in art for immediate acquisition. The in-person fair will be a welcome return to the bustling Hampton’s art and social scene after a period of online events, with thousands of attendees expected to pass through the fair over the Labor Day holiday weekend. In 2020, ShowHampton’s first digitized art fair, Hamptons Virtual Art Fair displayed over 2,000 pieces of artwork from 90 international galleries in virtual reality booths in 2D and 3D. This year, HFAF will incorporate cutting-edge VR technology to create a simulated art fair environment for visitors who cannot attend in person, to virtually navigate as they would a physical fair. The show will take place September 2 to September 6.