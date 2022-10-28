Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts Is a Tour-De-Force Night of Theatre

“We’re as sick as our secrets and shame and secrecy will kill you.”Gabriel Byrne

There are few people who can hold your attention for two and a half hours and make you long for more. Jim Dale, is one and now so can Gabriel Byrne. The actor’s new solo autobiographical play, Walking With Ghosts, is raw, candid, honest, emotional, witty, reveling and a damn good performance. Byrne, fills the Music Box theater with his life. We start as Byrne is born and progress as a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin. Though poor he grew up being loved. Sexual molestation by a Roman Catholic priest, substance abuse and a sister who he loves, but who is challenged become the ghosts that haunt. It is a life well led, that could be anyone’s except, Byrne fell into acting, when he joined an amateur acting company. Befriended by an older male actor who shows him the trade, led to 70 films, Broadway, where he received two Tony nominations, as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for A Touch of the Poet. In television, Byrne has been nominated for three Emmys and has won a Golden Globe.

It was Richard Burton who introduced the young actor to drink and Burton’s death that made Byrne stop. His battle with alcoholism, and stopping is his proudest personal achievement.

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning Lonny Price, this show is rapturous. Byrne who also wrote this show leaves the audience with a sense of humanity as the poetic feeling in which Gabriel Byrne conveys his memories of his past bring to mind James Joyce.

I was moved and totally enrapt. Though sad in parts, hilarious in others this nostalgic and thought-provoking evening made me love theatre.

Sinéad McKenna’s set and lights were well done and I found myself drawn in to Bryne’s world.

Byrne hit all the marks and I found myself wanting to take everyone I know to this show. I left the theatre filled with a love for humanity as Byrne held me in the palm of his hand and offered his heart and soul. I felt renewed that there was good in the world. I seriously loved this night in the theatre, as did my guest.

Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts: The Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th Street until December 30th.