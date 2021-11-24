Gaming Addiction and Teenagers

As a parent, you might remember playing outside as a child and going out with your friends as a teenager. You may have even enjoyed a video game or two yourself, competing to get to the next level and mastering the quest set out for you by the developers. While playing video games can be a fun past-time, there has been a rise in gaming addiction as technology has advanced and young adults are spending more time on smart devices and staring at screens. If your teenagers play video games, this isn’t necessarily anything to be concerned about, but if they appear to be spending all of their time glued to their consoles, they may have developed an addiction. Below is some further information on gaming addiction and what you can do about it as a parent.

Signs of Gaming Addiction

Addictions of any kind can be harmful to a person’s well-being, consuming their lives and taking their attention away from other important things like relationships, work, school, and other commitments. When you think of addiction, you might vision someone who is struggling with alcohol or drug abuse, and while these are not uncommon, people can get addicted to things like video games as well.

Signs that your teenager might be addicted to gaming include playing their games in secret or lying to you about how much time they are spending on their console. They might also appear to be irritable and agitated when they aren’t playing video games or constantly talking about the games that they are playing and little else. Your teenager might have stopped socializing with their friends as much, too, instead choosing to stay inside to play video games alone or with others online.

Other concerning symptoms of video game addiction can be neglecting personal hygiene because they are spending every spare minute on their console or unhealthy eating habits. Your teenager might also be complaining of frequent headaches or feeling tired because they are staying up late to play on their video games instead of getting enough sleep each night. Pains in their hands can also be a sign of too much gameplay and muscular strain from holding the controls.

How to Deal with Gaming Addiction

There are some things you can do at home as a parent to help your teenager with their addiction, though it might be a struggle at times. For example, taking away their console and only allowing them to play for a limited time during the day. While you will likely be met with some resistance to this, it could be a good way to start acclimatizing your teenager to playing video games less obsessively. If you are concerned that their gaming addiction has got out of control and your attempts to deal with it at home aren’t working, you might need to seek professional help. Igniteteentreatment.com and similar rehabilitation centers can offer parents, and teenagers support if they are struggling with gaming addiction, and this more intensive treatment might be the best option if nothing else seems to work.

Video games can be a fun activity for people of all ages to enjoy, but they shouldn’t start to take over your life. If you are worried that your teenager is developing a gaming addiction, use the information above to help you find a solution to the problem and get them the support they need to overcome it.