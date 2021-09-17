MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
New

Gemma's Gem of the Week: Celebrating Bi Visibility Week

It’s bi visibility week, and baby I am ✨bi✨🦋

A part of me always knew I was queer, but my schools growing up never taught queer education, so I truly didn’t even think of that as being an option for me. We most certainly still have a ways to go when it comes to bringing queer education to schools.

Since then however, stepping into my sexuality and embracing her with open arms has been one of the most beautiful, liberating elements of growth I’ve experienced. I’ll never forget the abundance of love I received the day I came out on April 13th, 2020. Here’s the photo I used from that day:

Nothing like posing in front of an inflatable rainbow popsicle!

It’s not always easy – especially with so many fears tied to being fetishized, not looking or acting “gay enough,” and still navigating my sexuality overall.

The most important thing is that you know your truth. If you identify as queer, then baby – you are queer! Coming as your glorious, magnificent self is enough.

We’re always evolving in the queer community. And that’s pretty damn beautiful.

To my fellow bi butterflies, you are so heard. You are so seen. And you are so deeply loved.

Our bodies, minds, and souls are temples, which are only amplified by the identities and truths we stand in. We are worthy of love and sex and magic.

I am so proud to be a member of my beautiful bi community, and so lucky to have friends who are constantly creating safe spaces for me to come as I am.💖💜💙

New

An Author, Editor, and Writer, Gemma Farquhar loves engaging with the projects she works on, diving headfirst into the research, investigation, and production of the stories she feels are newsworthy. She is a curious and proactive Writer, interested in the latest digital media trends and passionate about the future of storytelling. She welcomes all ages to her column in hopes of achieving a greater understanding of one another.

