Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Finding Playfulness in the Beginner Phase

Yesterday in aerial silks, I went upside down for the first time, which was simultaneously terrifying and fantastic. My body also instinctively began to fight back, so I’m learning to be patient. Something I’m working through is wishing I had started earlier.

This has held me back from trying new things, because the idea of being a “beginner” felt downright daunting. I’m learning to understand perfectionism, while choosing curiosity.

As artists, we’re playful, we’re experimental. Even if there are artists who started earlier, they still had to go through the unfamiliar beginner’s process at a point.

Yes, discipline and consistency are necessary to be well-versed in what you want to do; but you don’t want to lose that playfulness, either. So, I’m working on reminding myself of the playfulness that comes with trying something new.

I’m also very thankful for my circus friends who have been nothing but generous and patient in their insights and advice.

Fun can mean being messy, stumbling through, and being the only beginner in the room; but feeling excited because you have the capacity to try new things.

