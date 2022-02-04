MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Featured

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Finding Playfulness in the Beginner Phase

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Finding Playfulness in the Beginner Phase

Yesterday in aerial silks, I went upside down for the first time, which was simultaneously terrifying and fantastic. My body also instinctively began to fight back, so I’m learning to be patient. Something I’m working through is wishing I had started earlier.

This has held me back from trying new things, because the idea of being a “beginner” felt downright daunting. I’m learning to understand perfectionism, while choosing curiosity.

As artists, we’re playful, we’re experimental. Even if there are artists who started earlier, they still had to go through the unfamiliar beginner’s process at a point.

Yes, discipline and consistency are necessary to be well-versed in what you want to do; but you don’t want to lose that playfulness, either. So, I’m working on reminding myself of the playfulness that comes with trying something new.

I’m also very thankful for my circus friends who have been nothing but generous and patient in their insights and advice.

Fun can mean being messy, stumbling through, and being the only beginner in the room; but feeling excited because you have the capacity to try new things.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
GEMMA IS THE AUTHOR OF THE SHAPE OF SOMETHING NEW. READ MORE ARTICLES BY GEMMA ON TIMES SQUARE CHRONICLE.

Related Items
Featured

Gemma Farquhar is the writer of "Gemma's Gem of the Week" and author of "The Shape of Something New." She is passionate about the future of storytelling and welcomes all ages to her column.

Related Items

More in Featured

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: The Desire to Work Less for More

Gemma FarquharJanuary 14, 2022
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Practicing Detachment in Relationships

Gemma FarquharJanuary 7, 2022
Read More

New Year’s Resolutions That Make a Difference

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2022
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Take Your Time in 2022

Gemma FarquharJanuary 1, 2022
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Try Something New

Gemma FarquharDecember 10, 2021
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: The Complex, Liberating Journey of Welcoming Love In Again

Gemma FarquharDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Who Is Ashley Ann?

Suzanna BowlingAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Powerhouse Punch: In the Ring with Attorney Thomas J. Henry at Davis vs Barrios Championship Fight

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 27, 2021
Read More

Charitable Giving with The Jester & Pharley Phund

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 23, 2021
Read More