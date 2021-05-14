Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Reframing Thinking Patterns and Habits

“If we want to be focused on doing well at work, we need to be focused on doing well in our lives.”- Dr. Laurie Santos, Cognitive Scientist, Professor of Psychology at Yale University.

Dr. Laurie Santos’ Yale course is entitled “Psychology and the Good Life,” and focuses on questions such as, “what actually makes us happy?” and “what can we do to achieve the good life?” Additionally, Santos founded and created the podcast, “The Happiness Lab”, which is open and free to all on streaming services as an insightful mental health resource. In her course “The Science of Happiness”, Dr. Laurie Santos brilliantly discusses the vulnerabilities and honesty behind the psychology of happiness. She expresses growing concerns over witnessing increasing numbers of students facing depression, anxiety, and panic attacks in their schools. What I admire so much about Santos’s work is her drive for students to achieve a greater understanding of mental health through the functions of the brain. To me, this work is what will guide us on a path towards normalizing mental health alongside physical health.

Santos went live on Facebook in March 2020 to discuss how to maintain wellness during this pandemic. She used a sense of optimism with the backings of scientific research to further determine what will be in our best interests moving forward. “There are no norms of what we are “supposed to do” during this time; and this opens up doors for possibilities and ideas.” A key practice I’ve been taught by professionals, professors, and peers alike, is incorporating your goals, ideas, and discussions into your daily routines.

In Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, we see a physical idea in psychology proposed by Maslow in his paper “A Theory in Human Motivation.” The first, most important layer of the pyramid, starts off with basic human needs. These basic needs include food, water, shelter, rest, and sleep. When I see this, I feel optimistic. It can be incredibly easy to fall into patterns that prioritize work and outside life before basic human needs. I remember witnessing many of my peers in high school losing sleep in the midst of taking their AP courses, pulling all-nighters just to finish everything they needed, and overall coming to school exhausted more often than not. I even remember believing that being burned out was a sign or a mark of success; which is an absolutely untrue, false belief.

Your success, motivation, and drive as a human being should not be determined by levels of exhaustion; but rather, the willingness to find a healthy balance in your routines, and the passion you feel towards the work that brings you joy.

When we feel the need to sacrifice our own mental health and well-being, not only will the work suffer, but our minds and bodies suffer as a result. A comforting quote I saw recently said, “we need to take our rest as seriously as we take our hustle.”

Though it can be challenging to keep up with, especially considering how easy it is to get lost in procrastinating, scrolling, and comfortability, reframing thoughts and habits has personally helped me increased the quality of my own life. For example, my morning routine now consists of meditations, music, and waking up earlier so that I can enjoy me-time before jumping into the day. I make sure to stay off social media for the first few hours of the morning so my brain can ease into the day. I replaced morning social media time with time to drink water, go through my skincare regime, exercise, and get some fresh air. This sets an overall calmer, controlled tone for the day. Surrounding myself with nature and caring for my body first has helped me redefine my priorities, while developing a firmer understanding that my basic needs are the most important first step of the day.

Additionally, I’ve been redefining how I view rest. I used to get agitated and frustrated over the idea of rest, which is something I’m still working on.

“But I’m losing time. I didn’t get enough done. That would be time where I’m not working or being productive.”

Rest and recreation are key elements in increasing the quality of living. They allow my brain to focus on fun and relaxation, and remind me that enjoying life for the hell of it is a part of being human. Although it’s been a while since I’ve played a video game (shameful, right? I know, I know), that recreation has time and time again connected me to that inner child who thrived on setting aside time for fun. Furthermore, in Episode 1 of “The Happiness Lab”, Santos stresses the importance of human connection, and its link towards happiness and well-being. I find joy through visiting my favorite local coffee shop and ordering my favorite drink, while chatting to the friendly baristas I’ve gotten to know. I find joy through chatting with or seeing a friend. We have the technology to sustain human connection from afar, and depending where you are, more opportunities to connect in-person are coming back, as well.

Santos, among many other scientists and psychologists in their research, show us that reframing our thinking patterns and habits is possible; as is reclaiming happiness. Happiness is not exclusive, and if you’re struggling with finding it, this does not mean that happiness is out of reach for you. When you choose to take action, you can really begin to see a shift and an increase in the quality of life; and you have the freedom to start whenever you want.



Resources:

“The Happiness Lab” by Dr. Laurie Santos: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-happiness-lab-with-dr-laurie-santos/id1474245040