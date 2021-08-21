Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Schitt’s Creek and Healthy Relationships

BY GEMMA FARQUHAR

From exploring complexities of a vibrantly outlandish family, to normalizing queer relationships in the media, Dan Levy’s Schitt’s Creek was a breath of fresh air for audiences across the globe. We witness characters who are imperfectly relatable, watching their stories and relationships evolve over the course of 6 seasons. Spoilers alert!

Ted and Alexis

Ted’s unquestioning acceptance of Alexis and overall gentle nature normalized not only healthy relationships, but a more vulnerable side of masculinity. He is shamelessly softhearted, sensitive, and generous, which encourages Alexis to be more giving towards others. We see immense growth in Alexis as she navigates honesty and openness in their relationship. The two create a mutual, safe space to be authentic, allowing room to evolve as a couple, and independently. It’s clear that Ted and Alexis two have nothing short of genuine intentions for each other; even through a bittersweet separation.

Moira and Johnny

Moira’s drama and flair are undoubtedly loved and accepted by Johnny Rose, who is always in her corner – even in the wildest of times. When Moira locks herself in her trailer after fumbling her words during a wine commercial, Johnny comforts her, giving her more confidence to continue: “You can do this, Moira. You’re radiant. You’re beguiling. You’re daytime television’s brightest star.”

Moira expresses mutual support by surprising Johnny with the Christmas party he was hoping for after things don’t go according to plan. Although it wasn’t as lavish as usual, he was moved just the same – if not more. To further elaborate on the vulnerable sides of masculinity, we see Johnny miss Moira as she is off filming her movie. Though he wishes for her to be back, he also sees how important this movie is to her, while counting down the days until she comes home again; expressing just how much these spouses mean to each other.

David and Stevie

Best wishes, warmest regards

David and Stevie’s dynamic is nothing short of witty, sassy, and heartwarming. Despite a rocky meeting and a hookup, the two develop a deep platonic bond that made their relationship even stronger. From encouraging David to bring his business ideas to life (to which he would never have met Patrick), to almost missing her Cabaret performance for buying David and Patrick engagement gifts, their friendship is one for the books.

Stevie influences immense growth in David’s character. David is taken by surprise by her great aunt’s death, supporting her despite not being savvy in always knowing how to console others. Knowing Stevie is incapable of faking insincerity and seeing her eyes light up and tear up upon hearing David’s engagement news is a touching moment. At the end of the day, Stevie shows David the value of genuine relationships and a lifestyle that offers authentic happiness, separate from pleasing others. “David, look at this place. You’ve won.”

David and Patrick

You’re simply the best

Unconditional love, acceptance, and trust lie in every corner of David and Patrick’s relationship. After being charmed upon their initial meeting, the spark between these two only grew stronger. David is able to let his guard down and feel comfortable around Patrick, which is evident as he lip syncs to Patrick in a spontaneous serenade. Patrick accepts and loves David’s drama and antics with open arms, never asking him to be someone he isn’t. Dan Levy’s characters represent love without judgement through their captivating romance, continuing to move audiences to this day.