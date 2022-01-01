MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Featured

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Take Your Time in 2022

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Take Your Time in 2022

I’m tired. Anyone else? After almost two years undergoing collective trauma, I’ve seen (and personally experienced) a lot of anxiety reflecting on this year. Today, Glennon Doyle, author of Untamed, wrote:


“We’re in productivity detox right now. That’s why we feel itchy and worthless. But wait it out. Be still. It’s good. We’re remembering our inherent worth.” 

And she’s right. 

This morning, I did not want to get out of bed. I woke up sluggish and exhausted, despite getting 8 hours of sleep. A couple hours rolled by, and my body was adamant on morphing into a sloth – so I decided to feel better.

Begrudgingly, I rolled out of bed. I slowly peeled off the comfy clothes that wanted to cling onto my body for dear life, practically yelling, “Nooo Gemma, don’t leave us!” But I let them go, changed into workout clothes, and turned on a workout video. Even if it’s the last thing I feel like doing, movement never fails to boost my mood.

10 minutes into the video, I experienced a physical and mental release, a sense of control, and was more present and awake.

When I’m racing against time, rushing out the door, working multiple jobs and worrying about the past/present/future, I’m not always able to be as conscious with myself as I’d like to be. In this slower moment, I was able to listen to my body and pay attention to her needs.

After the workout ended, my phone was buzzing with friends and loved ones, and I was so thankful for the present. What helped me today was realizing what I do have: being home without a schedule, sleeping in, and spending time with my friends and family. Holding onto that was motivation to keep going.

There are so many victories in the little things we tend to overlook, because they’re not dripping in glitter and stars and fireworks. Existing at the end of the day throughout all of this, while still maintaining and developing meaningful relationships with others and ourselves – that’s pretty damn incredible. 

And that’s not inherently tied to a resolution; that’s more of a reflection. 

Go easy on yourself. Take your time this year.

Song of the Week: “People, I’ve Been Sad” – Christine and the Queens

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
GEMMA IS THE AUTHOR OF THE SHAPE OF SOMETHING NEW. READ MORE ARTICLES BY GEMMA ON TIMES SQUARE CHRONICLE.

Related Items
Featured

Gemma Farquhar is the writer of "Gemma's Gem of the Week" and author of "The Shape of Something New." She is passionate about the future of storytelling and welcomes all ages to her column.

Related Items

More in Featured

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Try Something New

Gemma FarquharDecember 10, 2021
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: The Complex, Liberating Journey of Welcoming Love In Again

Gemma FarquharDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Who Is Ashley Ann?

Suzanna BowlingAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Powerhouse Punch: In the Ring with Attorney Thomas J. Henry at Davis vs Barrios Championship Fight

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 27, 2021
Read More

Charitable Giving with The Jester & Pharley Phund

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 23, 2021
Read More

Sail to Freedom Glorious Celebration Honors Greek Heritage in New York City

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 9, 2021
Read More

Essential Quality Wins Belmont Stakes

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 5, 2021
Read More

Out East with Cadillac CT4-V

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 3, 2021
Read More

From Artwork to Landmark for Queen Mary in Dawning of New Art World

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 25, 2021
Read More