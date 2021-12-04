Gemma’s Gem of the Week: The Complex, Liberating Journey of Welcoming Love In Again

“Love seeing you so peaceful and smiling these days.”

Welcoming love back into your life can be reflected in a plethora of ways. Perhaps your aura is glowing, while your music selection is hopelessly romanticizing your daily endeavors, and you feel an extra type of magic in your morning commute. Others are noticing your newfound inner peace and happiness, and you suddenly realize that all the work you’ve put towards healing and growth are beginning to materialize.

There is a complex, liberating journey that surrounds welcoming love in again. On one hand, allowing love to flow back in can be an incredibly vulnerable experience. If we’ve experienced pain or loss, this level of vulnerability can be daunting. Sometimes, it becomes a matter of wondering whether it’s worth it to let anyone in again, or to be safe and fly solo.

In the well-renowned TV show Fleabag, Fleabag sits with Belinda as the two share an intimate discussion around women, life, and loneliness. Fleabag mentions how people can be incredibly disappointing, when Belinda debunks her statement by saying, “People are all we’ve got.” She reminds Fleabag that there is still good in the world, even if everything else appears to be crumbling around her.

And sometimes, we need that reminder. Even if everything seems to be falling apart, as far-fetched as it may seem in the moment, there will always be a glimmer of goodness that remains; and we are deserving of reaching for it.

Letting love back in is an act of self-love. Once we make the conscious decision to surround ourselves with healthy relationships and experiences that align with our values and intentions, we begin to see just how far we’ve come, as a door filled with beautiful, new possibilities lies ahead.

Song of the week: “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals.

GEMMA IS THE AUTHOR OF THE SHAPE OF SOMETHING NEW. READ MORE ARTICLES BY GEMMA ON TIMES SQUARE CHRONICLE.