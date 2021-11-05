Gemma’s Gem of the Week: The Gift of Sensitivity

“Why do people ride rollercoasters? The adrenaline. The feeling of facing your fears. The thrill of soaring through space. The ability to forget whatever the f*ck is going on in your life and just fly. Do I want that? Yeah. So – I gotta strap in!” – Victoria Pedretti, StyleLikeU YouTube Interview

Have you ever heard the following phrases: “Don’t be so sensitive. You’re too sensitive. I’m too sensitive. Too sensitive.” When you look at the word “sensitive,” what are the first things that come to mind? Perhaps it’s a word, or a feeling. For me, the word has made me want to crawl into a ball and hide from the world. It’s a word I’ve wanted to shove down so deeply until the world could instead see a braver, much more “put together” facade. It’s something I associated with feeling small, too much, or wrong – up until recently.

Healing has been one of the weirdest, wildest, most non-linear journeys I’ve ever embarked on; aside from existing in this strange and silly time during my 20’s. Reaching a turning point during this healing process has allowed me to see things with far more clarity. An example of this clarity lies in realizing that crying and feeling deeply are such true examples of strength and understanding. Vulnerability so often gets misunderstood as weakness. Vulnerability opens so many beautiful, fantastic doors. It allows us the opportunity to be seen. To be heard. To be loved for our genuine, authentic selves, from the right people. Vulnerability has been the very foundation and inspiration for creation.

But I know it can be daunting if we’ve been hurt. As humans, if we’ve been hurt, it’s only natural to want to build those walls up thicker and taller, with the intention of protection. And that’s okay. The truth is, as weird and confusing and strange as it all may seem, we’re only learning as we go. And even if that vulnerability might not have always been seen or respected in the highest light, the fact of the matter is that you possess a gift – the gift of sensitivity.

This gift allows you to find magic in people and everyday experiences. This gift allows you to develop deep, meaningful connections to the ones you meet. This gift allows you to learn, grow, and flourish as an individual. How can one piece of that be wrong? How can it be wrong to love deeply, to cry and allow a release, or to find the beauty around you? Humans weren’t meant to be robotic and soulless – as much as the status quo might try to argue against that. It just simply isn’t the truth.

Though I’m still working on navigating my own sensitivity, reconciling with her these days has been the biggest breath of fresh air I could have ever asked for. She’s never been against me – she’s been on my side all along.