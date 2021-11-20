Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Top 3 Biggest Plot Twists in Season 3 of “You”

Spoilers Alert!

Sera Gamble, creator of the Netflix show “You”, discussed in an interview how she wanted to continuously raise the steaks (and the shock factors) when it came to plot twists in the series. Well, she and her creative team certainly stuck to their word, as fans everywhere were left with many unexpected twists and turns that kept them immersed in the popular thriller.

Cary and Sherry Escape Joe’s Cage

Unfortunately, most characters who end up in Joe’s cage meet their demise in a multitude of brutal ways. Seeing Joe and Love so unhinged in this particular season gave us all the more reason to believe that these two would not make it out alive.

You could cut the intensity with a knife whenever Love and Sherry were face-to-face. Sherry’s survival tactics of playing along with Love’s antics was pure brilliance. It’s not everyday you’re trapped in a cage about to meet your potential demise, yet you still have the drive to play along with your potential killer for the sake of survival.

To our surprise, Sherry and Cary finally found the key to escape, leaving the (with a missing ear and a gunshot wound, inflicted upon each other, and newfound fame as a result of capitalizing on their trauma).

Love Kills Natalie Engler in Episode 1

Natalie’s character was introduced as the mysterious next door neighbor who would have a vital and long-lasting presence in season 3. Fans everywhere were under the impression that Natalie would become Joe’s new obsession throughout the series – which Sara Gamble and her team thought of quickly.

They threw a curveball when Love actually murders Natalie in the first episode after finding a box full of her possessions (so kindly created by Joe in a mad obsession.) Overcome by jealous and hurt, Love kills Natalie and calls Joe telling him they need to attend couple’s therapy.

Uncertainty and unexpected twists and turns were only the beginning of this season, and this specific scene set the mood for exactly that.

Joe Kills Love

Though the idea of this plot twist might not come as an initial shock, the execution was entirely unexpected. Despite Love’s downward spiral of killings, on top of being dragged further and further down by the toxic relationships and expectations in her life, Joe was once again one step ahead.

He reveals that he knew about Love’s paralyzing serum all along, not to mention the nearly lethal plants she was growing in the garden. Joe planned ahead in the event of Love turning against him, killed Love by injecting her with a lethal dose of her own poison, and staged her death with a gruesome nod to Sweeney Todd.