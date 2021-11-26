Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Top 5 Films and TV Shows to Watch this Thanksgiving!

No matter where we all are this Thanksgiving, we are all deserving of taking a breath and finding rest this holiday season. Whether you’re reconnecting with friends, family, or loved ones, or keeping it quiet and casual, here is my personal top 5 list of things to watch this Thanksgiving season! Wishing everyone a restful, peaceful holiday.

5. Fleabag

“Fleabag” is a critically-acclaimed, brilliant tragicomedy TV show based on a play written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. This refreshing show became widely popular as fans recalled characters who are incredibly relatable, raw, and hilarious. No one in this show is meant to be perfect, and that’s the way it should be.

“Fleabag” stands as a reminder of the depths, complexities, and messiness of humanity, all while breaking the fourth wall, implementing feminism, and building a story that is one of a kind.

4. Home Again

Reese Witherspoon stars in this beloved romcom that is ideal if you’re looking for something lighter and feel-good. Witherspoon portrays the character Alice who is currently juggling letting go, moving on, all while trying to feel “at home” in the midst of unexpected twists and turns.

Witherspoon gives a dazzling and refreshing performance that is sure to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy this holiday season!

3. The Great British Bakeoff

“The Great British Bakeoff” brings fairness, compassion, and empathy to the kitchen, so it’s no surprise that this show served as a comfort for many throughout quarantine. Watching members offer so much love and support all while participating in a competition became a game-changer for the nature of nationwide cooking shows.

If you’re looking to relax and feel at ease this holiday season, this is the show for you!

2. Schitt’s Creek

“Schitt’s Creek” is the embodiment of raw, original, and organic content! We follow the Schitt family’s wild and wonderful journey of a series of unpredictable events after they find themselves broke. Character growth, evolvement, and authentic love (both platonically and romantically), are explored and uncovered in this beautiful gem of a show.

1. Begin Again

Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo star in this moving, musical romantic story that follows an evolving bond between Gretta and Dan. The pair are down on their luck and feeling stuck, so once they meet, they decided to combine their talents and get to work on turning things around.

This film will leave you wanting to sing and dance in the streets of NYC!