Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Victoria Pedretti’s Stunning Performance as Love Quinn

Spoilers Alert!

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, we learn about Victoria Pedretti’s rise to Netflix, her celebrity crushes from Spy Kids, and her overall genuine passion and love for the arts. It’s no surprise that fans are captivated by Pedretti’s stunning performance as Love Quinn in the Netflix’s ‘You.’

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley

Love’s character was initially made out to be innocent, humorous, free-spirited, headstrong, and emotionally vulnerable. Pedretti made these elements of her character come to life so effortlessly, making it easy to love Love! Now these components of Love’s characters still ring true, but there was one key factor missing – she’s had a complicated and murderous past, just like Joe.

Joe Goldberg met his match, and for the first time, he becomes fearful of Love – getting a taste of what these women have had to endure as a result of his relentless obsessions and stalkings.

Pedretti as Love Quinn, Photo Credits: magicalquote.com

Thanks to Pedretti’s brilliant work, we never would have suspected that Love could have been capable of killing anyone. This makes the plot twist all the more shocking, when Love finally reveals that she killed Delilah, Candace, her ex-husband, and abusive babysitter.

Despite her attempts at a “normal” life in the suburbs, Love’s sanity is sent on a downward spiral. She is pushed to her limit after the death of her brother Forty, on top of dealing with an alcoholic mother and a sociopathic husband. The more Joe seems to push away, the harder Love works in attempts to get him to stay.

Pedretti as Love Quinn

Feeling abandoned, taken for granted, and overall never good enough, are huge triggers for her character, and eventually drive Love to her breaking point when she almost kills Marienne. Instead – her final target is Joe. She comes to terms with the true nature of his character (while sharpening a cleaver).

In an attempt to end Joe’s reign of terror forever, she lunges at him – but unfortunately, Joe is one step ahead, and injects Love with a lethal poison, killing her. Pedretti’s acting was so believable that we could practically feel the emotions and conflicts she was experiencing. The suspense of the season finale had fans at the edge of their seats, which would not have been possible had it not been for Pedretti’s spectacular performance.

“You want a story to touch people, and if a lot of people watch it, it’s representative of how much people are taking interest in the work you’re doing. I want to work more, I want to do more, I want to grow more. Every opportunity I have to do the work I do feels like a miracle,” – Victoria Pedretti, Harper’s BAZAAR interview.