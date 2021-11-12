MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Watering Valuable Relationships

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Watering Valuable Relationships

Opening your heart up to healthy relationships can be a challenge if you’ve experienced loss, hurt, or complications in relationships in the past – so it’s only natural for that vulnerability to feel a bit intimidating! However, once you meet the right people who truly have your best interest in mind, this can be transformative, and add immensely to the quality of life.

Green Flags in a Healthy Relationship

Respecting Your Boundaries

Boundaries are essential; no matter what the relationship dynamic looks like. When you voice your boundaries to someone and see those boundaries be heard and taken into account by action, that is a green flag and an indicator of a healthy relationship. We deserve relationships that are mindful of our time and respectful of our space.

Embracing All of You

Being able to come as you are without any type of mask is an incredibly liberating, healing experience. When we find people who embrace us at our lowest and our highest and love us just the same, those are the moments when we find our tribe. These are the ones who encourage us to show up as our true and authentic selves. A true indicator of a healthy relationship is when it feels safe to be human.

Maintaining a Fun, Safe Space

At the end of the day, relationships should be fun. They require work and watering, as well as a necessary balance of fun. When we feel safe enough to be authentic and create a necessary flow of fun alongside these people, that’s when we’re honoring our highest selves.

By Gemma Farquhar, Author of The Shape of Something New: Now Available on Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Shape-Something-New-Gemma-Farquhar/dp/B08RR7G8KF

Related Items
Health

An Author, Editor, and Writer, Gemma Farquhar loves engaging with the projects she works on, diving headfirst into the research, investigation, and production of the stories she feels are newsworthy. She is a curious and proactive Writer, interested in the latest digital media trends and passionate about the future of storytelling. She welcomes all ages to her column in hopes of achieving a greater understanding of one another.

Related Items

More in Health

The pandemic depression is real – Brian C Jensen shares guidelines for better mental health

WriterNovember 10, 2021
Read More

Jessica Hecht Speaks Up About Suicide Prevention

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2021
Read More

Your Body, Free Choice, Not True!

Suzanna BowlingNovember 6, 2021
Read More

De-Stressing and and Getting Healthy in the City with These Alternative Greats

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 5, 2021
Read More

NYC Firefighters, Police Officers, Health Care Workers, Teachers Join Thousands In March Against City Vaccine Mandate

Suzanna BowlingOctober 26, 2021
Read More

How to make walking exercise a part of your daily routine

WriterOctober 20, 2021
Read More

Death By Rat The New Thing You Need To Watch Out For In New York City

Suzanna BowlingOctober 19, 2021
Read More

Not Every One Wants The Vaccine as Hundreds Gather in Times Square To Protest

Suzanna BowlingOctober 19, 2021
Read More

Dental implants are not scary or dangerous – Here’s all you need to know

WriterOctober 13, 2021
Read More