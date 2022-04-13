MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
George C. White’s Monte Cristo Award Night Brings Michael Douglas’ Big Theater Support

This week George C. White was honored at the 21st Monte Cristo Awards for his dedication to the theater community.

Former Monte Cristo recipient Michael Douglas honored the man of the hour.  As reported by Page Six, the legendary screen star donated $1 million to the the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center during his presentation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Executive Director of the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Tiffani Gavin and Michael Douglas attend the 21st Monte Cristo Award Gala on at Gotham Hall on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Monte Cristo Award)

Nearly two hundred guests gathered at the 21st annual gala that showcased stunning performances and moving remarks by Norm Lewis, Heidi Blickenstaff, Joshua Henry, Tom Kitt, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Tyler Bunch, Scott Richards, Paulette Haupt, Ellie Ellsworth and others.   Also expected to attend:  Betsy White, Mario Cantone, Gordon Clapp, Roselyn Coleman, Inda Craig-Galvan, Patch Darragh, Johanna Day, Angel Desai, Jerry Dixon, Jessica Frances Dukes, John Jellison, Ted Koch, Chalia La Tour, Isabel Keating, Irene Sofia Lucio, Ginna Claire Mason, Matt McGrath, Alex Mickiewicz, Christiane Noll, Clint Ramos, Leenya Rideout, Laila Robbins, Dennis Stowe, Jason Tam and O’Neill Executive Director, Tiffani Gavin and O’Neill Board Chairman Tom Viertel.

O’Neill’s new Executive Director, Tiffani Gavin, reflected on the night that honored White’s career and his 37 years as President of the O’Neill and Chairman of its Board of Trustees.

“When I called George and I said, George, I want to give you the Monte Cristo award this year, he said, I didn’t think you guys were ever going to give me the award. I’m so excited. It is truly meaningful that not only was it my first (award presentation. It’s very makes me very happy. I love it.’”

The honorees contributions have influenced some of the greatest artists of our time including August Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, John Guare, Basil Kreimendahl, Jim & Jane Henson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others.

The evening was directed by Sarah Cameron Hughes with Music Direction by Cynthia Meng, who brought to life thrilling acts that had the audience laughing and singing along.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: Joshua Henry performs onstage at the 21st Monte Cristo Award Gala on at Gotham Hall on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Monte Cristo Award)

Joshua Henry and Cynthia Meng took the stage for a rendition of “Let It Sing” that left the crowd applauding loudly after the musical showcase.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 11: An interior view at the 21st Monte Cristo Award Gala on at Gotham Hall on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Monte Cristo Award)

The evening’s Honorary Committee included: Congressman Joe Courtney, Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones, David Henry Hwang, Michael R. Jackson, Judith Light, John Logan, Senator Chris Murphy, Robert O’Hara, Maryann Plunkett & Jay O. Sanders, John Patrick Shanley, Jeanine Tesori, Preston Whiteway and Constanza Romero Wilson.

 

 

 

 

