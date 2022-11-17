George Tower Brings Act Two Based on Quentin Crisp: The Last Word To The Gene Frankel Theatre

On Monday November 21st at 7:30pm at The Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street Act Two an except from the play Quentin Crisp: The Last Word will be read by author George Tower. Directed and produced by by Phillip Ward. The play was adapted for the stage by Phillip Ward and Brian Edward. George Tower, was a friend of Mr. Crisp. The reading is a benefit for the theatre and to generate financial interest in premiering a New York City production.

The play represents Quentin’s profound attempt to tell us what the lessons of his nearly ninety-one years on the planet have been. We get what Quentin rarely permitted himself to share about his life in any other public forum: we get his heart, his untrammeled feelings about what the gift of his life has meant to him. It is a view of Quentin Crisp did not shared with the public in his lifetime.

One compelling reason for presenting this show is to introduce Quentin Crisp to a new audience. To a new generation who might not be aware of his importance in gay literature and history and to gay rights in general. Quentin’s relevance is endless. He was a philosopher, an observer of life, a survivor, and a beacon of hope, and he leaves behind a legacy of which Quentin Crisp: The Last Word (an autobiography) is his swan song. Act Two (an excerpt from the play Quentin Crisp: The Last Word) will offer a glimpse into that existence.