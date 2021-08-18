Get Carried Away in Hamptons at Calissa

Come by land. Come by sea. Get to Calissa in the Hamptons just any way that you can.

For the ultimate dining experience out east there is simply no better option than this Water Mill establishment. From the moment you walk through the doors there is a breezy sense of bliss. The satisfying aroma flowing out from the open kitchen awakens a desire in you to slowly absorb the incredible tastes, sounds, and sights before you.

Inspired by the great island of Mykonos is James Mallios picturesque haven for foodie lovers. Being in the role of managing partner for nearly five years has helped him levitate the restaurant to soaring new heights. The artful endeavor has proven that this is not just a place to stop and eat while driving down Montauk Highway – it is a place to live life to its very fullest.

As the reigning Hamptons eatery there is certainly plenty of praise already floating around the villages. To eat at Calissa is to have an artful adventure that takes you on a journey that sparkles with sheer delight. Both locals and weekenders praise the establishment and give it high marks for food, drinks, as well as incredible atmosphere.

As you sit in the expansive patio cool breezes slip though the tables. The whimsical vibe helps carry you away to a place of light – a place of sheer dreamlike goodness. As you order from the menu the easy feeling is brought to increased satisfaction as you listen to music that fills the air. It is here you can watch the sun set and enjoy an impressive menu. The name Calissa is derived from the brightest constellation in the summer sky. When you realize this, you can begin to understand that the beautiful presentation is as lovely as its namesake.

Executive Chef Bob Abrams has established a fantastic array of dishes that since his joining Calissa in Spring of 2019 have been known to please guests for their passionate composition. Mallios and his partners wanted a local chef to help them advance from being simply a successful summer spot, to a year-round restaurant and multi-use event space. Abrams took his love of local produce and fish to influence the Greek-inspired Mediterranean menu Calissa proudly has today. Along with his wife Dara, who helps manage the venue, he brings out a sense of appreciation for serving you an unforgettable meal.

Start off with appetizers that perfectly fit the tone of the patio setting like Saganaki Cheese with sweet local honey, sesame and fig jam; or try the superb Heirloom Tomato Greek Salad.

Entrées are illuminating reflections of the hard work of these restaurateurs who serve farm to table style of fresh vegetables and whole grilled fishes like branzino, organic salmon and black sea bass on special nights. Other items that are adored are Cascun Farms lamb chops and half chickens. Dishes are prepared by simple grilling with citrus, herbs and Cretan olive oil. One bite of any selection and you are whisked away to the romantic destination of Greece.

Whimsical moments can also be captured by your taste buds over a delightful menu of traditional desserts of Baklava and Pound Cake. And do not miss the Organic Greek Yogurt. End your perfect night with some love from the kitchen since these items are made lovingly by Greek Yia-Yias in single batches.

Get captivated by the magic of Calissa and book your ticket for this journey of the summer today.

Photos Courtesy Calissa