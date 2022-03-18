Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle With Capathia Jenkins, Tony DeSara and The Fabulous New York Pops

I had been waiting since February 4th to attend and review Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound with the New York Pops, with Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and jazz artist Tony DeSare. The show celebrated and educated arranger-composer Nelson Riddle. All the material except one featured Riddle’s original arrangements and orchestrations, which were recorded by Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Judy Garland.

Starting off the night was the Pops gloriously lighting up Carnegie Hall with the Harold Arlen, Judy Garland hit “Get Happy.”

First up were the silky, cool sounds of Capathia Jenkins looking glamorous in black sequins. George and Ira Gershwin’s songs, Ella Fitzgerald’s arrangements were heard in “Strike Up the Band”and “You Can’t Take That Away From Me.”

Jerome Kern’s and Oscar Hammerstein II’s “All The Things You Are” was like fine wine. She doesn’t need to over do it to sell these songs. It would have been nice, however if sound designer Dan Gerhard mic’d her just a little bit more, as it was hard to hear her some of the time.

A cut Duke Ellington/Sid Kuller/Paul Franci Webber’s “Jump for Joy” was a delight.

Not to be out done the Pop’s led by Steven Reineke gave a kick to the Rogers and Hart hit “The Lady Is a Tramp”.

“I’ve Got the World on a String” brought out jazz artist Tony DeSara.

Looking handsome and sounding like a young Frank Sinatra, the audience was treated to “Nice “n” Easy,” “Mona Lisa” and “Ain’t That A Kick In The Head.”

Back to end Act 1 Capathia and DeSara told each other “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.”

Act II started with a swinging “Route 66” led by Nelson’s son Christopher.

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” brought DeSara back to the stage in a glittering diner jacket, again led by Christopher.

“It Happened In Monterey” and “Paris Always Will Have You” followed. The later song is by DeSara and arranged by DeSara and though a good song, it made no sense since the evening was dedicated to Nelson Riddle.

The New York Pops shined in a wonderful “Let Yourself Go”.

Capathia was back in another Fitzgerald hit “Fascinating Rhythm”. Now in white she was a vision.

Following the Gershwin and Fitzgerald path, Jenkins brought “Love Is Here To Stay”.

What happened next was magical. Linda Ronstadt’s, version of “When You Wish Upon a Star” soared with beauty and grace as Capathia soared.

The last number was a duet again with Jenkins and DeSara zinging with the strings of their hearts.

As always an encore ended the night with the sounds and the music of an era.

Make sure you reserve for The New York Pops’ 39th Birthday Gala honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. with Santino Fontana (Tony Award winner and Hans in Frozen), Nikki M. James (Tony Award winner The Book of Mormon), Patti Murin (original Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway), Kristen Bell (Film and Television star; voice of Anna in Disney’s Frozen), Caissie Levy (original Elsa in Frozen on Broadway), Betsy Wolfe (originated leading role in world premiere of the Lopezes’ musical Up Here), John Tartaglia and more in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.