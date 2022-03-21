Get Ready Brooklyn Chop House is Coming to Times Square

One restaurant’s loss is another ones gain. Brooklyn Chop House where Chinese meets traditional American steakhouse has taken 25,000-square-foot space on West 47th Street where Buffalo Wild Wings use to be. The space has room for 650 guests over five levels, including six private dining rooms, three bars and a rooftop bar that seats 150 with a retractable cover.

When Buffalo Wild Wings, vacated the space at the start of the pandemic, they left behind a $15 million build-out that included hundreds of bottles of liquor, cabinets, big screen TVs and an $850,000 Jumbotron.

The owners are Stratis Morfogen, Robert “Don Pooh” and David Thomas who also own the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. The company is a majority black-owned business, which is perfect for todays times.

Opening in May 2022, look for a Frosé Tropical Bar at the Brooklyn Beach House Rooftop Bar. On the menu is a four-pound, salt-and-pepper ginger lobster, seven-pound Peking ducks, three-pound dry aged Porterhouse steaks, homemade dumplings, noodles, 35-day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops. There will also be vegan, gluten-free and plant-based menu.

Mmm almost time to check this out!