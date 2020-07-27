Get Ready For Broadway Bares

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory virtual edition streaming on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The free and frisky stream of Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, begins at 9:30 pm Eastern. It can be watched at broadwaycares.org/bares, on Broadway Cares’ YouTube channel, broadwaybares.com and on streaming media partners BroadwayWorld.com, iHeartRadioBroadway.com, Playbill.com, TheaterMania.com and the Pride Media family of sites including Advocate.com and Out.com.

Although this year’s in-person 30th anniversary celebration, originally set for June 21, was postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual evening will live on digitally through streamed sizzling striptease featuring NYC’s hottest dancers.

The online event will celebrate Broadway Bares with new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests. The special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. “We’re so excited to bring the heat of Broadway Bares to screens around the world for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In,” Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell said. “This year’s performers have gone full-out in both their show-stopping dance moves and desire to make a difference.

You’ve got to Zoom In because it’s sure to make your laptop tingle and your cell phone vibrate!” Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism. Sponsorship opportunities, which include pre- and post-show virtual cocktails parties with performers and recognition during the show, are available at broadwaycares.org/sponsorbares.