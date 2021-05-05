MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Best of Lists

Get Ready for Cinco de Mayo

Get Ready for Cinco de Mayo

Every day in the shift to slowly climb our way out of the pandemic is a happy day. And when that day is a holiday we have even more reason to cheer – like on Cinco de Mayo tomorrow!

Sharing the holiday spirit, Mario Lopez surprised a group of healthcare workers as part of Modelo’s #SaludToCinco program. Modelo and Lopez honored a group of healthcare workers at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in his hometown of Burbank where he thanked the staff for their hard work while treating them to local Mexican food and gift bags.

(Photo by Rachel Murray Framingheddu/Getty Images for Modelo) 

Modelo and Lopez are inviting fans to join them on May 5 for a virtual toast to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and honor first responders using the hashtag #SaludToCinco on Instagram and Twitter.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Cholula is offering “Burrito Insurance” for people who have experienced that #BurritoDown moment – when your over-stuffed, mouth-watering, tortilla-wrapped handheld falls apart at the seams on the first bite. According to Datassentials April 2021, 88% of U.S. consumers have tried a burrito, so, almost everyone’s been there. To ensure your Cinco de Mayo celebration is filled with authentic Mexican goodness, Cholula Burrito Insurance is here to save the day.

On May 5, use the codeword ‘BURRITODOWN’ on the free DoorDash app and online. Consumers in select cities across the country in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City can use the codeword to unlock $20 toward any order that includes a burrito at participating restaurants with no delivery fees. A mini bottle of Cholula will be included to spice up all your Cinco de Mayo favorites in select orders. There is a limit of one (1) code per order and that code may only be redeemed once. The offer is available while supplies last.

“Cholula Hot Sauce is based on a 100-year-old family recipe crafted in Mexico, making it the perfect topping for burritos, tacos, and every dish this Cinco de Mayo.” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer at McCormick. “Cholula focused on burritos to show some love to the ‘other’ favorite Mexican dish and help clean up its messy reputation. In addition, we’re dropping bottles of Cholula in some special orders – burrito or otherwise – from participating restaurants; because, we have your back.”

And for tequila look no further than the most exquisite offering on the market.

Mijenta Tequila is a sustainable, artisanal small batch tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, offering a unique super premium proposition. The spirit was created by a passionate collective who believes in doing well by doing right, and is crafted by Mexico-based Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero. Inspired by legends, Mijenta celebrates the best of the land, culture and people of Mexico, exclusively using fully mature, certified Blue Weber Agave.

Co-founder and mixologist Juan Coronado has developed the Mijenta Paloma for the occasion (recipe below), a perfect light and refreshing drink for warmer weather. Palomas are, in fact, the most popular cocktail in Mexico, so what better way to celebrate this important Mexican holiday. 

On Cinco de Mayo, Juan will be sharing a tutorial on how to make the cocktail as well as stories about how he personally celebrates the holiday remembering The Battle of Puebla on IGTV through @mijentatequila

Check out this amazing recipe for their Mijenta Paloma:

Ingredients: 

2 parts Mijenta Blanco Tequila 

1 part grapefruit juice 

.5 part lime juice

1 part agave/cinnamon syrup

Top with prosecco 

Method: 

Shake all ingredients with plenty of ice 

Strain into a wine glass filled with ice 

Top with prosecco 

Garnish with grapefruit peel 

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Cover art by NIPYATA! on Unsplash

Related Items
Best of Lists
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Best of Lists

Gifts Mom Will Love for Mother’s Day

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 29, 2021
Read More

Music to Our Ears

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 12, 2021
Read More

Celebs in the News

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 2, 2021
Read More

Celebs, Sightings and More

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 23, 2021
Read More

Cheers to March – Best of Drinks in Spring

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 23, 2021
Read More

March Beauty Bliss List

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 22, 2021
Read More

In the Mood for Love News

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Galentine’s Day Gift Guide

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Supporting Creative Businesses in February

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 9, 2021
Read More