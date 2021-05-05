Get Ready for Cinco de Mayo

Every day in the shift to slowly climb our way out of the pandemic is a happy day. And when that day is a holiday we have even more reason to cheer – like on Cinco de Mayo tomorrow!

Sharing the holiday spirit, Mario Lopez surprised a group of healthcare workers as part of Modelo’s #SaludToCinco program. Modelo and Lopez honored a group of healthcare workers at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in his hometown of Burbank where he thanked the staff for their hard work while treating them to local Mexican food and gift bags.

Modelo and Lopez are inviting fans to join them on May 5 for a virtual toast to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and honor first responders using the hashtag #SaludToCinco on Instagram and Twitter.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Cholula is offering “Burrito Insurance” for people who have experienced that #BurritoDown moment – when your over-stuffed, mouth-watering, tortilla-wrapped handheld falls apart at the seams on the first bite. According to Datassentials April 2021, 88% of U.S. consumers have tried a burrito, so, almost everyone’s been there. To ensure your Cinco de Mayo celebration is filled with authentic Mexican goodness, Cholula Burrito Insurance is here to save the day.

On May 5, use the codeword ‘BURRITODOWN’ on the free DoorDash app and online. Consumers in select cities across the country in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City can use the codeword to unlock $20 toward any order that includes a burrito at participating restaurants with no delivery fees. A mini bottle of Cholula will be included to spice up all your Cinco de Mayo favorites in select orders. There is a limit of one (1) code per order and that code may only be redeemed once. The offer is available while supplies last.

“Cholula Hot Sauce is based on a 100-year-old family recipe crafted in Mexico, making it the perfect topping for burritos, tacos, and every dish this Cinco de Mayo.” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer at McCormick. “Cholula focused on burritos to show some love to the ‘other’ favorite Mexican dish and help clean up its messy reputation. In addition, we’re dropping bottles of Cholula in some special orders – burrito or otherwise – from participating restaurants; because, we have your back.”

And for tequila look no further than the most exquisite offering on the market.

Mijenta Tequila is a sustainable, artisanal small batch tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, offering a unique super premium proposition. The spirit was created by a passionate collective who believes in doing well by doing right, and is crafted by Mexico-based Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero. Inspired by legends, Mijenta celebrates the best of the land, culture and people of Mexico, exclusively using fully mature, certified Blue Weber Agave.

Co-founder and mixologist Juan Coronado has developed the Mijenta Paloma for the occasion (recipe below), a perfect light and refreshing drink for warmer weather. Palomas are, in fact, the most popular cocktail in Mexico, so what better way to celebrate this important Mexican holiday.

On Cinco de Mayo, Juan will be sharing a tutorial on how to make the cocktail as well as stories about how he personally celebrates the holiday remembering The Battle of Puebla on IGTV through @mijentatequila.

Check out this amazing recipe for their Mijenta Paloma:

Ingredients:

2 parts Mijenta Blanco Tequila

1 part grapefruit juice

.5 part lime juice

1 part agave/cinnamon syrup

Top with prosecco

Method:

Shake all ingredients with plenty of ice

Strain into a wine glass filled with ice

Top with prosecco

Garnish with grapefruit peel

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Cover art by NIPYATA! on Unsplash