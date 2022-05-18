MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Get Ready For Flamenco Summer Nights

For the aficionados of the seductive art of Flamenco or those who have never experienced it, can now be mesmerized by it at Tasca, the Spanish-Caribbean restaurant on the Upper West Side, as they launch Summer Flamenco Nights.

The Flamenco Summer Nights series kicks off this Thursday, May 19th at 8 pm, and thereafter, on select Thursdays running through September 15th on the following dates:

May 19th, June 16th, July 21st, August 18th, and September 15th

Flamenco Summer Nights is accompanied by two distinct prix-fixe dinner menus: a four-course prix-fixe menu with wine pairing that will be available for those looking to enjoy the warmth and grandeur of Tasca’s Wine Room for $145 per person. Additionally, a three-course prix-fixe menu priced at $85 will be available, without accompanying wine pairing, in the adjacent downstairs Lounge.

Tasca’s menu focuses on the Iberian Peninsula of Spain, as well as the islands of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico, a melting pot of Spanish, Latin-Caribbean flavors, showcasing how the flavors from the related cultures can work together in new and exciting ways.

Additionally, the restaurant offers a diversity of fine, quality wines with a selection of over 300 bottles—80% of which are from Spain—that are all temperature controlled in the restaurant’s wine cellar.

Advanced booking is required and can be accessed via Resy.

For more information about Tasca, kindly find a comprehensive press release and select photos of the restaurant here.

