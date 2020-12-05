Get Ready For Hip Hop Cinderella

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) in association with HipHopMusicals.com (Linda Chichester and David Coffman, Co-Founders) will present “Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical,”a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs. This virtual theatrical experience will launch online beginning Thursday, December 10 at 7pm and will be available on demand through December 27, 2020. Tickets are priced at $20 (general admission), $15 (students/seniors) and $25 (viewing family) and may be purchased at www.amasmusical.org. All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

“It’s a new world and it’s time for new ways of storytelling,” says David Coffman, Co-Founder of HipHopMusicals.com. “Rap, Hip Hop, TikTok, Pop, Virtual Theater and Musical Theatre are all part of a thriving new language. We are happy to join the conversation!” While Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Director of Amas Musical Theatre, says “It’s very satisfying to see our young people embracing this new form of theatrical performance. And there is a new opportunity to share our work to with a greater audience through this medium.”

Directed by Christopher Scott, Amas Artistic Associate, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager. Video Editor is Matt Gurren.

Composer Rona Siddiqui (Music and Lyrics) is based in NYC. Awards: 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant, 2019 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award, ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. Named one of Broadway Women’s Fund’s Women to Watch. Shows: Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, The Tin, Treasure in NYC. Concerts: Rona Siddiqui: Halfghan on a Mission at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Rona’s Turn at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Featured Artist: Wicked’s 16th anniversary commemoration Flying Free, 24 Hour Musicals, Prospect Theater Company, The Civilians, the NYC Gay Men’s Chorus, 52nd St Project.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas (“you love” in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people.Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society.

Hiphop musicals is on a mission to create the next generation of musicals. Together with our amazing writing teams, our goal is to disrupt the traditional musical theater narrative by creating exciting, new forms of storytelling. We are fully committed to inclusion, diversity, respect, and the continued growth of hip hop. Our goal is to create an inclusive, creative culture that celebrates diverse voices. Together we will make discoveries and progress with respect and love to those who have come before us. These new musicals are available for license and truly are . . . “New Musicals For The Next Generation.”