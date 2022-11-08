Get Ready For Inter_

Photo courtesy of Inter_

Down at 415 Broadway, is multi-sensory art experiences for all ages. Come playfully explore the connections between your mind, body, & reality. Inter_ is an interactive art journey exploring the elements that shape our world & senses. Rooted in the classic elements there are a sequence of installations and digital creations that challenge visitors to immerse themselves in a hyper-sensory environment where their presence becomes participation in the creation of art.

Pete Sax, the multidisciplinary artist collaborating in the creation of the space, said in a statement. “I am fascinated by how contemplative inquiries can be meaningfully explored and communicated in our materially minded and somewhat distracted modern, digital age.”

INTER_ is open Monday through Friday from 12 pm–10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am–10 pm. For more information and tickets, visit this website.

1-2 hours