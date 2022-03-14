MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

Get Ready For Iris Apfel x H&M Collection

Get Ready For Iris Apfel x H&M Collection

H&M’s latest collaboration is a glamorous and vibrant project created in partnership with a true style icon – the incomparable Iris Apfel. The Iris Apfel x H&M collection celebrates the 100th birthday of the beloved tastemaker. The collection will launch on hm.com and in select stores in the U.S. and Canada on April 14th.

H&M Is Proud To Release A Playful And Over-The-Top Collection In Collaboration With Fashion Icon, Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel is renowned for her flamboyant fashion, fierce individuality, and bold outfits. She champions the idea that style and inspiration can come from anywhere and anyone, regardless of price. Inspired by Iris Apfel’s unique flair and more-is-more aesthetic, the Iris Apfel x H&M collection offers an assortment of stunning pieces designed for everyone. The clothing and accessories have all been created to honor Iris Apfel’s unwavering independence and original sense of style.

The collection features a playful mix of textures, patterns and cuts. Key garments include a jacquard suit with peapod embroidery and pearl peas, a voluminous frilled tulle jacket and a flouncy tiered skirt and blouse set in a stunning iris flower print. A rainbow of fabulous, vivid colors including canary yellow, emerald green, radiant violet, vivid turquoise, and sunset orange bring the garments to life. A line of jewellery and accessories is also available to complement the wardrobe. Taking inspiration from Iris Apfel’s love of layering and fondness for chunky statement pieces, the accessories pull from many themes, including plants, animals, and treasures from another world.

Related Items
Fashion and High Society

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Fashion and High Society

Latasha Brooks Interview With Samantha Bessudo Drucker

Samantha Bessudo DruckerMarch 3, 2022
Read More

Spring Things We Love

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 2, 2022
Read More

Kim Kardashian’s On Balenciaga Billboard In Times Square Thanks to Kanye West

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 22, 2022
Read More

What’s In At Fashion Week 2022

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2022
Read More

Who’s Still Showing at NYFW Fall/Winter 2022

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2022
Read More

Fashion Week in New York News

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2022
Read More

RUNWAY7 With Susanne Bartsch and Youngest Designer Chloe Pearl at NYFW

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 5, 2022
Read More

Christie’s: Hubert de Givenchy Collectionneur, Paris, June 2022

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 3, 2022
Read More

February Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2022
Read More