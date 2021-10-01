MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Get Ready for National Vodka Day

Everyone, and we mean everyone knows someone who loves vodka. Raise your glasses and celebrate with them on October 4.

Real vodka drinkers adore the drink on the rocks. The simple crowd favorite that always stands the test of time is a glorious expression like Belvedere Vodka. Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, is certified kosher, and is produced in accordance with the legal regulations of Polish vodka that dictate nothing can be added.

For those looking for an after work happy hour in Central Park pop up a can of CANTEEN, Fishers Fizz, or Cutwater Spirits.

With as crazy as your work is going to be on a Monday, there is perhaps nothing more refreshing than a can with friends come 5:30 p.m.

For sweet lovers, OYO Honey Vanilla Bean rejoices in seasonal inspiration. This a delightful bottle that will bring a smile to your face on the national holiday.

It begins with Middle West Spirits’ flagship unfiltered American Character Vodka, which is infused with local wildflower honey and organic, single-source, fair-trade vanilla beans, purchased raw and processed at our distillery for the fullest flavor that’s delicately sweet.

Finally, for an easy selection for all comes with Seagram’s Vodka. The liquid is five-times distilled with high-quality American grain to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste allowing  Seagram’s to be served straight up or served on the rocks or as the perfect ingredient to any refreshing cocktail year-round.

Seagram’s Classic Bloody Mary

2 oz. Seagram’s 80 Proof Vodka

4 Dashes Worcestershire Sauce

1⁄2 oz. Olive Juice

1⁄4 oz. Balsamic Vinegar

1-2 Dashes Tabasco

1⁄2 oz. Tomato Juice

1⁄2 oz. Lemon Juice

1⁄2 tsp. Horseradish

Black Pepper

Garlic Powder

Directions: Rim a pint glass or mason jar with salt and fill the glass with ice. Combine all ingredients in the glass over the ice and stir with a cocktail spoon. Garnish with a celery stalk, skewered cocktail olives & onions, lime and lemon rounds.

Cover art by Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

