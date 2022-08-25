Get Ready For Nighttime Theatre With Autumn Equinox: Season of Seduction

The Rose Room, a scintillating underground experience where queers and bohemians gather at the intersection of theater and nightlife, today announced that it will present Autumn Equinox: Season of Seduction, a late-night adult circus scene and dance party filled with feats of danger and debauchery, Tuesday, September 20th through Wednesday, November 30th. The immersive theatrical and nightlife experience blends the frolic of old-world vaudeville clubs with the cutting-edge mystique of New York’s underground queer scene. Theater and nightlife meld together in this sexy performance space that features world class magic, acclaimed circus, and provocative sideshows. The space is a midtown speakeasy, hidden behind a well-known bar in the heart of the theater district. TheRoseRoomNYC.com Impresario of the Rose Room is Mister Dusty Rose, New York’s “Mysterious Gentleman Of Variety”. Following his acclaimed UK tour of Ghost Showand his residency as Sèance Master at House of Spirits, he turned his hand to creating a home for New York’s queers and bohemians. Led by a team from the worlds of immersive, nightlife, and Broadway, The Rose Room is a unique and intoxicating experience. “Audiences can expect an intimate and sensual experience, no matter who or what they are into,” says Mister Dusty Rose. “We pride ourselves on hosting the weird and wild nightly. From New York’s most incredible magicians to sensual acrobatics, to incredible feats, we aim to show you something you’ve never seen before – which we know in NYC is a tall order.” Producer Linnie Schell added: “This is a show that brings immersion and inclusivity to truly high level. Forget being at the show. At The Rose Room, everyone’s in the show.” In addition to Mr. Dusty Rose and Linnie Schell, The Rose Room is produced by Jason Chaos. Hailed by Page Six as New York City Club Kid’s successor, he is not only a club promoter, club promotion director and event curator, – but one of New York City’s nightclub ringleaders. He’s an iconic nightlife figure in the subcultures and alternative communities and recognized as a public figure in the artistic, fashion-conscious youth culture, fashion, and music scenes. He has worked with Club legends such as Steve Lewis, Susanne Bartsch, Amanda Lepore, Michael Alig, Richie Rich, Superstar Dj Keoki, and Noel Ashman. Performances of Autumn Equinox: Season of Seduction are on Tuesday through Saturdays. Cocktails and the cabaret lounge show start at 9:00PM. The adult circus show (not for the faint of heart) begins at 11:00PM. For reservations: Click here.The Rose Room is located at 358 W 44th Street in New York City.
