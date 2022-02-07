Get Ready For Off Broadway Week As Broadway Week Extends

NYC Off-Broadway Week celebrates live theater at its most intimate and spontaneous. The twice-yearly program offers 2-for-1 tickets to some of NYC’s longest-running hits and cult favorites, alongside exciting newer works.
NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2022 runs February 14–27. To buy tickets, visit the official NYC Off-Broadway Week page.
Broadway Week 2022 has also been extended an additional two weeks. What began on Jan. 18, now runs through Feb. 27.
Theater fans can get two-for-one tickets to some of Broadway’s hottest productions, including
“Aladdin: The Musical” starring Michael Maliakel (CBS’ “Bull”)
“The Book of Mormon” starring Cody Jamison Strand (Apple TV’s “Dickinson”)
“Chicago The Musical” starring Charlotte d’Amboise (“Frances Ha”)
“Come From Away” starring Astrid Van Wieren (Hulu’s “Y: The Last Man”)
“Company” starring Katrina Lenk (Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
“David Byrne’s American Utopia” starring David Byrne (“True Stories”)
“Dear Evan Hansen” starring Jordan Fisher (“Moana”)
“Hadestown” starring Reeve Carney (“House of Gucci”)
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” starring James Snyder (CBS’ “The Good Wife”)
“The Lion King” starring Brandon McCall (Broadway debut)
“MJ The Musical” starring Myles Frost (Broadway debut)
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” starring Aaron Tveit (Apple TV’s “Schmigadoon!”)
To participate, enter promo code BWAYWK at checkout on certain ticketing sites, and the deal will be applied.
