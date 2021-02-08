MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Get Ready For Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway Starring Brian Stokes Mitchell

Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, was originally scheduled to take place at The Town Hall, Monday, June 1, but was rescheduled for Monday, February 22, 2021.

Music director and host Seth Rudetsky welcomes the greatest Broadway performers for an up-close and personal conversation and concert. Dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award that year for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor’s Fund. An extremely versatile singer, he has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his new release, Plays With Music.

Music director and host Seth Rudetsky welcomes the greatest Broadway performers for an up-close and personal conversation and concert. Watch Brian chat with Seth and sing a dozen songs from his storied careers and personal journey.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

