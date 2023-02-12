Art
Get Ready For Small is Beautiful Exhibition
The ‘Small is Beautiful, Miniature Exhibition is a traveling art show that has already been to Paris and London. Now, starting February 21st at 718 Broadway, the immersive art exhibition with more than 180 miniature works – and 32 featured artists – is making its debut.
The exhibition highlights contemporary works, pop culture, historic museum replicas and original works of art.
After the undisputed success of the #MiniatureArt phenomenon on social networks, the exhibition offers exclusive access to the magical and sometimes unusual worlds of some of the greatest artists in the movement.
“Small is beautiful, Miniature Art” is an incredible journey and a unique experience that offers behind-the-scenes access to small-scale universes full of artistry and poetry, whose only limit is the creative vision of their authors.
The art is created in paint, paper, wood, clay and food. One of the highlights is an origami statue made completely from tiny folds of paper, as well as a Greek statue and the cult classic album cover of the iconic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’
Art
Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious
Legend has it that the culture of hip-hop kicked off in a Bronx basement party on August 11, 1973, giving hip-hop an official birthday. Fifty years later, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious explores the people, places, and things that hip-hop has delivered unto us.
Together with Mass Appeal, Fotografiska has created the definitive destination to celebrate hip-hop’s global impact on visual expression – an immersive experience bringing together a community of artists that have documented this cultural phenomenon.
The works on view traverse intersecting themes such as the role of women in hip-hop; hip-hop’s regional and stylistic diversification and rivalries; a humanistic lens into the1970s-Bronx street gangs whose members contributed to the birth of hip-hop; and the mainstream breakthrough that saw a grassroots movement become a global phenomenon.
Tracing the cultural genre’s collective trajectory over five decades, the exhibition spans photography by hip-hop’s earliest documentarians of the 1970s to younger hip-hop photographers who are furthering the proliferation of the genre’s aesthetic.
In partnership with Hip Hop 50, $1 of each ticket sale goes to support the Universal Hip Hop Museum.
Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious: Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Ave South. Until May 21st.
Art
Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul
February is Black History Month, and Disney is helping by bringing a jazz exhibit inspired from the hit Disney/Pixar film Soul. Titled “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” and it is coming to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem located at 58 W 129th Street.
‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ is a tribute to the human experience,” says Carmen Smith, senior vice president, creative development – product/content & inclusive strategies of Walt Disney imagineering. The exhibit, which was previously housed in New Orleans and Kansas City, opens on February 10 until August 31.
Included will be a player piano, a working 78rpm Victrola, and Duke Ellington’s white grand piano. You can also expect maquettes of characters from Soul and virtual experiences via the Play Disney Parks app.
In Soul, the musician, mentor and teacher Joe Gardner will accompany visitors on a tour and give them a history lesson on jazz, a musical art form originated Buddy Bolden and the legendary Louis Armstrong. Harlem is an ideal place to celebrate the history of jazz and the many Black pioneers who paved the way. Jazz broke the barriers with artistry, passion and purpose.
Check out the exhibition and honor those who came before us and the sounds that still captivate.
Art
MTC’s The Collaboration Makes Disposable Sellable Art for Consumption
It’s a formulation that we are supposed to buy into right away. Like the art world and the two artists being played with an almost all-too-knowing nod straight to the audience. In Anthony McCarten’s provocative but ultimately tiring play, The Collaboration, the historic icons on display leap at us, in a way, demanding to be taken in through an artful lens. We do want to believe, as we do in theatre, and we try, but, as directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah (Donmar’s One Night in Miami), the Artistic Director of the Young Vic in London, the painted strokes are too forced, and much too obvious to be taken for anything deep or meaningful. It shines, but in a way that doesn’t register, becoming an artifice of pop commercial culture, prepared and presented with purpose, not for anything but the market. Which may be as apropos of the product as anything up on that stage.
Recognizable mainly because of the wig, courtesy of Karicean “Karen” Dick (“Michael Jackson: Searching…“) and Carol Robinson (“Burlesque“), Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal“; West End’s An Inspector Calls), the wig designers for the show, the play cryptically fashions an Andy Warhol characterization that is appealing to watch and easy to engage with, but I’m not quite sure it registers as authentic. The first scene finds him being convinced by his art dealer, Bruno Bischofberger, played pleasantly by Erik Jensen (LCT’s Disgraced), to collaborate with Basquiat, for a purpose that feels artfully inauthentic, or at least, superficial. It’s money and fame, that is at the heart of this pressuring, and there is lots of ego in the arm twisting. I guess we are to accept that as enough, even when history tells us this isn’t exactly how it went down. But in McCarten’s play, the two punch plot formulation is presented basically to power this Collaboration through to the end. It’s like watching an up-and-coming boxer coming into the ring with an already famous one standing there already, reluctantly lacing up his gloves for the sole reason of trying to hold on to some of the glory he has amassed. But the stakes aren’t high enough emotionally in this formulation to care, so I’m not sure I understood the point, beyond that the world is forever fascinated by these two artists, even when they aren’t doing anything all that interesting.
But it is the over-the-top dramatization of Jean-Michel Basquiat, by the usually solid Jeremy Pope (Broadway’s Choir Boy; Ain’t Too Proud…), that pulls the play sideways. He gives us a tortured artist, full of dynamic twitches and some hypnotic gazing out into the audience, that feels as authentic as a poorly drawn cartoon. It consistently feels like Pope is playing to the crowd, giving us a cutout wax figure full of despair and troubled angst, wrapped in addiction and trauma-fueled delusion. I can’t say I know enough about the man to really say if that is an accurate portrayal, but it did feel performative as if the fourth wall kept being pulled down just so we, the audience, could get a good look at the damaged famous man that we are so drawn to, rather than trust our understanding of the creation and its subtlety.
The music is pumped up and DJ’d in as we walk into MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre before The Collaboration has even begun, giving energy and the air of the period and place we are partaking in, thanks to the compelling images that take us back in time, courtesy of projection designer Duncan McLean (Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes at City Center). It elevates the crowd, bringing them to their feet to dance to the music and feel the rhythm of the rhyme. With a compelling set and exacting costumes designed by Anna Fleischle (Broadway/West End/Young Vic’s Death of a Salesman) with lighting by Ben Staton (Broadway’s A Christmas Carol) and a sound design by Emma Laxton (Young Vic’s Blood Wedding), the piece has all the elements of fine art in the making, but flounders in the splash of obvious choices by writer McCarten, who is also the book writer for A Beautiful Noise, another paint-by-the-numbers jukebox show on Broadway, that one about the life and legend of Neil Diamond. Another by the books engagement.
The Collaboration focuses our gaze in on these two influential and culturally important figures that blew apart the art world and reformulated it in very distinct and compelling ways. But the play fails to find a bridge to cross from one space to another, even as we watch them try to unpack the process before them through bickering, complaining, disengaging, and filming. It never feels organic, especially the dialogue, and it doesn’t seem to have anywhere to go. Assistance to given by the inclusion of Krysta Rodriguez (MCC’s Seared) as one of Basquiat’s more engaging girlfriends, but even with her ragtag representation, her inclusion never truly registers beyond being the bearer of bad news and complications. Had she not entered the space, the play would not require too much more to stay on track.
Beyond some facts and figures that are thrown in for history’s sake, as if I was speed-reading Wikipedia about the two influencial artists, I waited and waited for a dramatic arc that would take me to a place of deeper understanding and engagement. It never really comes, beyond superficial ramblings about beauty, fame, drug addiction, and the idea around an artist’s ambition and drive. But nothing beyond the skin deep. It left me with the feeling one gets when one opens up an old box of postcards from fantastic and famed art shows seen in the past. We remember the idea and a few of the visuals, but sometimes, not much more. That’s about as complicated or deep as the thought and the memory gets from the postcard image of art made into a product. And we will place it back in the box and move on with our life, not really able to take in the image that was manufactured for our consumption on a postcard that was never sent. It’s a pleasant enough memory, but not one that enlightens or deepens the understanding. Unfortunately.
Trending
-
Events5 years ago
Romantic and Meaningful Love Quotes For Her To Help Win Her Heart
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business1 year ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Health3 years ago
Understanding The Background of Kratom
-
Health3 years ago
10 Reasons Why Coca Cola Is Bad For Your Health
-
Health4 years ago
5 Foods to Avoid if You Want a Flatter Stomach
-
News2 years ago
What Every American Should Know: Washington DC
-
Broadway3 years ago
BroadwayCon’s First Look
-
Entertainment3 years ago
WWE Superstars Who are Poor and Those Who Are Rich
-
Health3 years ago
Why are Smokers Turning from Cigarettes to the Best CBD Vape