Get Ready For Some Bawdy Cirque-Burlesque Fun As Speakeasy – Times Square Comes Back To NYC

Step into Madam Lulu’s sizzling Storyville Speakeasy, a one-of-a-kind variety show extravaganza. Give over to a world of magic and mixology where the speakeasy sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected.

Holly-Anne Devlin announces the premiere of Speakeasy – Times Square, an all-in-one immersive supper club experience that combines lavish performances with a deliciously decadent drink, dinner, and nightclub experience. Speakeasy sets up summer residency at Times Square’s legendary eatery Bond45 in the Hotel Edison.

Speakeasy, the brainchild of producer/director Holly-Anne Devlin and features the top aerialist, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world. Omar Edwards (Broadway’s Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk), Morgan Bryant (Broadway’s Mean Girls), Sarah Meahl (Broadway’s Kiss Me, Kate and Hello, Dolly!), Alec Varcas (Aladdin) star alongside nightlife legends Miss Miranda, Aryn (America’s Got Talent), Opera Gaga, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love and Peekaboo Pointe, with a special opening night appearance by J. Harrison Ghee (Broadway’s Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire), and introducing Oscar at the Crown star Jada Temple as Madam Lulu. Many other Broadway and Nightlife stars will appear during the run including Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Adam Roberts (Pippin), and more. Speakeasy signature cocktails are designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group. Rounding out the list of the evening’s performers are Megan Campbell, Jacob Yates, Josh Roberts, Tony Glausi and Lauren Mary Moore. Choreography is by Michael Fatica with Musical Direction by Jacob Yates.

Tickets to an evening of Speakeasy are $99, which includes five specialty crafted cocktails perfectly paired to the evening’s performances and a sinful snack. Additional dining options from Bond45’s menu are also available to complete the supper club experience.

Devlin has made news city-wide as one of the most prolific producers working to keep New York City’s arts and culture scene alive during the pandemic. She has produced dozens of outdoor events benefitting out-of-work arts workers, featuring Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera and hundreds of other performers. Her “Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe” has performed throughout the pandemic in hard-hit midtown Manhattan aiming to bring life back to the beleaguered area that has suffered greatly from shuttered theaters and restaurants. “Midtown is my home and the heartbeat of Manhattan. To be one of the first productions to open in the Theatre District in over a year is incredibly special and vital to the revitalization of our neighborhood,” says Devlin. “Speakeasy is our gift to midtown to help celebrate New York’s great awakening.”

Opening night of Speakeasy marks the re-opening of “Broadway’s Best Restaurant”, Bond45, after over a year of being shuttered. Speakeasy runs from June 25-July 31. Tickets are available https://www.todaytix.com/nyc/shows/23421-speakeasy—times-square

Created by entertainment innovator and Broadway creative, Holly-Anne Devlin (Jersey Boys, 700 Sundays, Bring It On), SPEAKEASY first played as a feature film with cocktail delivery to sold out virtual audiences during the pandemic and featured celebrity guests Hazel Honeysuckle, Autumn Miller, Miss Miranda, Mike Peele, Dan Sperry, Big Will Simmons, artists from Cirque Du Soleil and many more creatives from New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The LIVE version of the show will feature a parent cast of ten performers with rotating star roles to be announced. Visit the Speakeasy Website for more information.

Hailed as “Broadway’s Best Restaurant”, Bond45 is the brainchild of infamous restaurateur Shelly Fireman of the Fireman Hospitality Group. The new location on 46th Street is a frequent home to Broadway stars and iconic New Yorkers who love to sip on Bond’s divine cocktail menu and enjoy the vegetable antipasto bar and expansive menu that includes specialty veal chops, seafood, house made pasta, thin crust pizza and breakfast all day. Visit the Bond 45 website for more information.