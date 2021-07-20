Get Ready for Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s SO FETCH Beach Bash

This summer Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation is proud to present SO FETCH, a beach party fundraiser hosted by Georgina Bloomberg, Katie McEntee, Kingsley Crawford, Nathania Nisonson, Elizabeth Shafiroff, Merritt Piro, Jessica Fontaine Swift, Elizabeth Bowden, and Olivia Mulvey.

On August 7th, 2021, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm the girls are calling all party animals to attend their first annual beach party where 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the shelter’s rescue program. Guests will arrive at 7:00pm to the Gin Lane beach located to the left of the historic Bathing Corporation. Dogs with shelter volunteers will greet party goers and enjoy a night at the beach and out of their kennels.

Guests can expect a night filled with cocktails and dancing on the beach to music by DJ Teal Camner. Wine provided by Winc, a tequila station serving up DOGaritas sponsored by Bottle Hampton, Tito’s at the bar while guests treat themselves to vegetarian appetizers catered by Seasons of Southampton. Dessert will be classic Hampton’s Tate’s chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes in a jar by Baked Cravings that party goers will eat around bonfire (smores included!).

Thank you to all our sponsors also including Bissel, JP Mulvey Plumbing and Heating INC, Saunders, Schmidt’s market, Southampton Limousine, Hamptons Drone Imaging and Jiade Vaia Landscaping.

Tickets are now on sale at www.sasf.org/SOFETCH.