Get Ready For The New York Pops As We Celebrate The New York Pops Christmas

On February 10th Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley joins The New York Pops in an all-new program that features highlights from her career on stage, including selections from Aida, The Lion King, The BodyguardInto the Woods, and more.

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA

In the meantime here are the pictures from The New York Pops Christmas with indie pop star Ingrid Michaelson and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA, Will Chase and so many more. Get in the holiday spirit with “Deck the Halls,” “The First Noel,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” and many more surprises.

Steven Reineke and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA

Ingrid Michaelson

Jason Mraz

Ingrid Michaelson

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson

Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Ian Axel and Ingrid Michaelson

Ian Axel and Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Steven Reineke

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA

Ingrid Michaelson

Allie Moss

Hannah Winkler

Steven Reineke

Will Chase

Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson

Will Chase

Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson

Santa

Santa

Pumpkin Pie and Santa Claus

Santa Claus

Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson

Chad King and Ian Axel

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz

Allie Moss, Jason Mraz, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson, Chad King, Ian Axel and Hannah Winkler

Ingrid Michaelson, Chad King, Ian Axel and Hannah Winkler

Jason Mraz, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson, Chad King, Ian Axel and Hannah Winkler

Steven Reineke and Judith Clurman

Steven Reineke and Ingrid Michaelson

Pumpkin Pie, Steven Reineke, Ingrid Michaelson, Santa Claus and Judith Clurman

Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson

Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson and Steven Reineke

Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson and Steven Reineke

Allie Moss, Ingrid Michaelson and Hannah WInkler

Chad King, Ingrid Michaelson and Ian Axel

Will Chase, Allie Moss, Chad King, Ingrid Michaelson, Ian Axel, Hannah Winkler, Jason Mraz and Steven Reineke

Will Chase, Judith Clurman and Ingrid Michaelson

Richard Maltby, Jr. join Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA that include-Norman Schwabe, Derek Hake, Autumn Wilson, Michael Douris, Heidi Krump, Maria Tramontozzi, Matt Herbek and Alonzo Johnson

Judith Clurman, Richard Maltby, Jr., Maria Tramontozzi and Vanessa Porras

Judith Clurman, Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jamie deRoy

 

 

