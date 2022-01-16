Get Ready Intimate Apparel Is Finally Back

Musical Theatre and Broadway writers are writing for the opera with Intimate Apparel. This new opera based on Lynn Nottage’s award-winning play, resumed performances January 13 at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Opening night is now set for January 27.

Intimate Apparel was three weeks into previews and had hit its stride when they had to shut down in March 2020.

Kearstin Piper Brown and Justin Austin iPhoto: Julieta Cervantes

Intimate Apparel features music by Ricky Ian Gordon, a libretto by Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher.

Kearstin Piper Brown is Esther, a lonely woman in 1905 New York City who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies’ undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life’s challenges.

Nottage’s play Intimate Apparel premiered off-Broadway in 2004 and won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and American Theatre Critics Award for Best Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.