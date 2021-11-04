Get Ready Netflix Launches Official Stranger Things Stores 11/6

Netflix’s is launching the first-ever Stranger Things stores ahead of the holiday season. The pop-up shops, located in New York City’s Times Square and at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles, will immerse fans in a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and 80s nostalgia in a one-of-a-kind celebration of the Stranger Things universe.

Opening on Stranger Things Day, November 6, the stores will provide a unique retail experience in a space packed with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments. For a limited time only, fans will be able to explore Stranger Things’ most iconic locations, get up close to a hidden Demogorgon in the Upside Down, take photos at Hawkins Middle’s Snowball Dance and in Joyce’s House, shop in the Starcourt Mall, avoid the Rift in the Russian Lab, play games at the Palace Arcade and take home exclusive merchandise only available at the pop up.

Following the smash-hit success of Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience in LosAngeles, which sold out every day over seven months, and received rave reviews, and Stranger Things: The Experience which is currently on sale and will open in early 2022 in New York and San Francisco, these will be the first-ever Stranger Things stores.

This groundbreaking retail experience takes fans of the global hit series inside some of its most iconic settings.

The store will sell exclusive memorabilia and merchandise and offer an interactive journey filled with photo moments and fun easter eggs.

Custom pieces such as ‘Elegorgon,’ a collaboration between Netflix and iam8bit in the form of a vinyl masterpiece by Ecuadorian artist Chogrin that asks, “What would a half Eggo-eatin’ tween, half teethy demogorgon look like?” will be available to purchase. Sitting alongside them will be exclusive General Mills Stranger Things Cereal, packaged in original boxes from the 80’s but set in the world of Stranger Things, the back of every box will have a pull-out panel with interactive elements. A wide variety of collectible Bandai Stranger Things Hawkins Action Figures including 16” Demogorgon Figures with interchangeable heads, will also be on sale, as will an assortment of specialized merch exclusive to the store featuring Palace Arcade, Hawkins High and more. Stranger Things fans will also enjoy customizable apparel stations, where they can personalize their own creations.

Guests will be able to interact with friends and foes from Hawkins. Get up close to the Russian Guards, hang out with Scoops Ahoy employees, and much more.

Stranger Things fans will have the chance to reserve free tickets to the stores and secure their spot in line. Tickets can be reserved here.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let Stranger Things fans see themselves more in the show they love,” says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. “This first-ever Stranger Things store sends them right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn’t available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down.”

The store is produced by Netflix with store operations managed by Three Ten Merchandise Services and store design by Black Sky Creative. Although some merchandise will be exclusive to the pop-up locations, select merchandise will also be available for purchase online at Netflix.shop.

Tickets are complimentary but limited. While walk-ins are welcome, guaranteed entry is preferred and available by reserving tickets at strangerthings-store.com which includes an exclusive gift. Follow @Stranger.Things.Store on Instagram to be kept up to date with exclusive news and surprises. Attendees will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

Locations:

New York City: 200 W 42nd St. 10036 (NW corner of 42nd St. & 7thAve) Mon-Sun 10am – 10pm