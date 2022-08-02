MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Get Ready The Art of Gustav Klimt is Coming To New York

Hall des Lumières, named after Culturespaces’ famous Atelier des Lumières in Paris, will start welcoming guests  September 14.  Culturespaces, one of France’s leading private managers of museums and heritage sites, just partnered with IMG to launch the first Culturespaces property in North America, which will transform the landmarked Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank into an immersive art space.

From the pictures it looks a little like the Van Gough exhibit.

Photo courtesy of Hall des Lumières

The historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank building at 49 Chambers Street, will be transformed into a permanent center for immersive digital art experiences, which will welcome new exhibits every 10–12 months.

Photo courtesy of Hall des Lumières

First up is a multi-sensory Klimt exhibit, “Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion”.  30-foot-high images of Klimt’s most iconic works projected on the bank’s walls and mapped to enhance both the art and the building’s features, with  a musical soundtrack to accompany the visit.

Photo courtesy of Hall des Lumières

Besides the main exhibit, visitors will also get the chance to marvel at works by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, an Austrian artist who was inspired by Klimt. A presentation about the history and design of the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank will also be available.

Photo courtesy of Hall des Lumières

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Hall des Lumières website.

