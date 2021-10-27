On Saturday, November 27, 2021 The Ride’s Holiday Edition will celebrate its Tenth Anniversary. With a new determination to celebrate New York re-invented, the Holiday Ride will begin preview performances on Friday, November 12th at 5:30pm when Alexis Qualls, Director of Operations, has scheduled the iconic Theatre-on-Wheels’ Tenth Anniversary Roll-Out onto New York City’s brave new world.
Entertainment
Get Ready The Holiday Ride Welcomes 2,000,000 Tourists Back to New York
Entertainment
Google+
YouTube
RSS