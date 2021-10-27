MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Get Ready The Holiday Ride Welcomes 2,000,000 Tourists Back to New York

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 The Ride’s Holiday Edition will celebrate its Tenth Anniversary.  With a new determination to celebrate New York re-invented, the Holiday Ride will begin preview performances on Friday, November 12th at 5:30pm when Alexis Qualls, Director of Operations, has scheduled the iconic Theatre-on-Wheels’ Tenth Anniversary Roll-Out onto New York City’s brave new world.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

