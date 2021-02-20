Get Ready To Celebrate: Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration

In honor of the legendary Liza Minnelli on her 75th Birthday, a star-studded cast will take part in a special virtual celebration, Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration, Friday, March 12 at 8:00 PM EST on the streaming platform Stellar. Here is her 70th birthday.

Alan Cumming, who performed with her in a two person shows both at Town Hall and Fire Island is one of the producers.

This once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances, tributes, and birthday wishes from Liza’s co-stars, friends, and admirers from coast to coast—from Hollywood to Broadway—to honor the iconic singer, actress, recording star, and concert performer, including Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru,John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, Neil Meron, and more.

Tickets, priced at $30.00, are now available at stellartickets.com and clubcummingnyc.com.

Liza Minnelli at her birthday party at Studio 54, 1979

“Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza’s talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television’s “Arrested Development,” make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on Earth, said producer Daniel Nardicio. “I’m thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza—Happy Birthday Darling!”

Birthday girl: Liza Minnelli celebrated turning 67 alongside Broadway actor Alan Cumming

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Liza Minnelli at her Birthday Party

In addition to the March 12 showing, repeat airings will take place on March 13 and 14 on Stellar Video on Demand.