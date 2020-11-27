MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Get Ready To Cry The Prom’s Trailer is Touching.

I wasn’t the biggest fan of The Prom on Broadway. The premise of  four narcissistic Broadway stars who needed to fix their reputations, descend on a small town to make their lives better, was just not a fabulous message about Broadway to me. The score tuneful, the dancing mediocre with a big hearted message in the end was touching if not a tad manipulative

In watching the tailer of The Prom, however I was moved to tears. The Prom will be shown on Netflix beginning December 11th and from the trailer it is heartwarming.

The Prom follows Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, looking perfect for the role) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) who are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman, who will touch you) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, again looking as if she is giving a fabulous performance) and Trent (Andrew Rannells, looking perfect), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. Directed by Ryan Murphy, The Prom is being said to be the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. The screenplay is by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, who did the original script.

Looking forward to this adaptation.

