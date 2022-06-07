Get Ready To Hip Hop and Zumba in Times Square

Alvin Ailey brings its “real classes for real people” to Times Square for a series of free outdoor workshops by Ailey Extension instructors. Each Friday, fun for all unfolds with participatory, high-spirited dance sessions marking Ailey’s first-ever classes on Broadway.

This Friday, Jose Ozuna leads an outdoor Zumba class. Jose has performed in musical theatres in Washington, D.C. and New York and was a member of the dance ensemble for In the Heights.

Jonathan Lee has worked with various recording artists including Grammy Award winners Madonna, Gloria Estefan, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Tracy Chapman, and Joe as a backup singer, dancer, and choreographer. His Film/TV credits include Fish, Chapelle’s Show, The WB Morning Show, ABC News Now, The View, and Guiding Light. Theatre credits include Once On This Island, The Wiz, West Side Story, The King & I, and Miss Saigon. He has choreographed and performed with networks such as Disney, MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1 as well as soft drink giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi . Jonathan has also been seen or heard in several commercials, recordings, and print ads for Verizon Wireless, NIKE, Optimum Online, Texas Instruments, Wendy’s and WeeBee Tunes. Currently Jonathan is working on his solo debut album and teaches Hip-Hop at Alvin Ailey, Steps on Broadway and Dance New Amsterdam in NYC. Recently Jonathan has been featured in Time Out NY, Dance Magazine, Dance Spirit Magazine, and Dance Teacher Magazine.

Friday June 10th:

Hip Hop with Jonathan Lee 5pm – 6pm

*Zumba with Jose Ozuna 6pm – 7pm