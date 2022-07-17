MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Get Tickets Now For Evan + Zane Album Release Party 9/4-5 at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage, New York newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present Evan + Zane for two special album release concerts on Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5 at 7:00 PM. Evan + Zane is a band formed by award-winning actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood(“Westworld,” Frozen 2, Across the Universe) and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney (U2’s Spider-Man on BroadwayJohn Mayer, Carney, Thundercat). These shows will celebrate “Dream,” their debut recording, which will be performed in its entirety. Tickets are $55-95, in addition to a service charge. Chelsea Table + Stage, is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Each themed Evan + Zane performance leans heavily on Evan’s charismatic, other-worldly vocals and Zane’s film-score meets jazz-phenom brand of rock and roll. Audiences are promised a brand new setlist every show because Evan + Zane carefully craft a specific theme for each performance. Follow @evanandzane, @evanrachelwood and @zanecarney on Instagram.

This will be a musical night not to be missed.

