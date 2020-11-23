MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Get Your Front Row Seats at Metropolitan Zoom

On Sat Nov 28 at 4:30pm EST (1:30pm PST): Ed Asner in A Man and his Prostate: Ed Asner (Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show) written by Ed. Weinberger.

Sat Nov 28 7pm EST: An Evening with Queen Diva ~ Salute to Soul Divas: An Evening with Queen Diva… Salute to Soul Divas” is a wonderful tribute of songs recorded by some of her favorite R&B/Soul and Jazz Legends such as Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Natalie Cole and Phyllis Hyman.

Sat Dec 5 at 6:30pm EST: Emil Stucchio & The Classics, And Teresa McClean: The Classics were an American vocal group formed in 1958 in Brooklyn.  1961 single “Life Is But a Dream” hit the lower regions of the Black Singles chart when Mercury Records picked it up for national distribution, but it wasn’t until they released the single “Blue Moon” with Herb Lance on lead vocals that they charted a hit.

Sat Dec 5 at 7pm PST (10pm EST) Pamela Clay ~ Home for the Holidays 7pm LA (PT): Let Pamela Clay entertain you in “Home for the Holidays”, a special one-hour holiday show broadcast  LIVE from the magical Hollywood Hills! Singing specially selected “songs of the season” sung by well-loved artists such as Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Brenda Lee, Bing Crosby, Kelly Clarkson, Cleo Laine, and more, as well as some Edith Piaf in French!

Get Your Front Row Seats at metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

